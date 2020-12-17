The Relationship Resolution You Should Make For 2022, Based On Your Sign

The relationship advice that's hardest to hear is oftentimes the advice you need the most. Even if you think your relationship is picture-perfect, there's likely room for improvement, and there's no better time to make a change than in the new year. Don't get me wrong — you should never feel pressured to change for an SO. However, a healthy relationship often requires a certain amount of self-awareness and compromise. Based on your zodiac sign, the relationship resolution you should make in 2022 won't just benefit your partner — it will likely improve your relationship satisfaction as well.

The start of a new year gives you the opportunity to hit pause on your life and take stock of all the things that are working and the things that aren’t. It’s a time for reflection, celebration, and, sometimes, hard truths.

Spending too much money and too much time watching Netflix aren't the only bad habits you may want to ditch next year. Relationship bad habits are just as harmful and just as hard to break. Some relationship resolutions are helpful for anyone to make, but some commitments best apply to people born under a certain zodiac sign. Maybe your relationship could benefit from you speaking your mind more often. Maybe it would be helpful if you spent less time speaking and more time listening. If you're looking to reach your full relationship potential, check out the New Year's resolution that may benefit your love life in 2022 — and beyond!

Aries (March 21—April 19): Choose Your Battles Wisely Ruben Earth/Moment/Getty Images Fierce and fiery Aries isn’t afraid of conflict, and that's not always a bad thing. However, problems arise when your relationship develops into a constant battle of wills. Because of your argumentative nature, rams have a tendency to one-up and shut down the people around you, which can take a major toll on your partner. Aries, if you can accept that not everything is a competition, it will probably alleviate a little tension in your relationship and free up some space to have some fun and connect on a deeper emotional level.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Learn To Compromise Taureans are creatures of habit, and as a result, you tend to be just a tad bit stubborn at times. (OK, all the time.) As much as a bull believes it should be their way or the highway, your SO probably wouldn't mind getting a say in things every once in a while. Compromise can be tricky for anyone, but your relationship will likely benefit from finding some middle ground, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Practice Active Listening Despite your incredible intelligence, Geminis are often accused of being superficial, mostly because you get easily distracted and don’t always have a chance to delve into meaningful talk. And while you likely do plenty of chatting with your partner, there's a good chance many of those convos are lacking in substance. When you’re with your boo, try putting your phone away, asking meaningful questions, and doing more listening than talking. Your partner will thank you for the care that you show them, Gemini, and they’ll return the favor.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Communicate Your Needs Kind-hearted Cancers struggle with conflict, so it’s not uncommon for you to do just about anything to keep your SO happy. However, in trying to satisfy your partner’s desires, those born under Cancer can forget you also have opinions and needs of your own. As a nurturing individual, asserting yourself doesn’t always come so naturally to you. In 2022, try to stand up for yourself more whenever you disagree with your partner, because that's bound to happen sometimes. It doesn’t mean you love them any less, it doesn’t mean you’re being insensitive; in fact, by speaking your mind more, you’re doing you and your partner both a huge service by being more of your authentic self.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Allow Yourself To Be Vulnerable Vesnaandjic/E+/Getty Images As confident as you seem, Leo, you’re usually more sensitive and thin-skinned than you let on. Even though you rarely let your partner in, you expect your SO to anticipate your needs and desire for praise, which can lead to hurt feelings when you don't get it. Vulnerability may seem like weakness to the lions of the zodiac, but if you’re born under this sign, make 2022 the year of voicing insecurities.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Give Your Partner Space Ambitious Virgo, you hold yourself to high standards, and sometimes, you can't help but project your personal expectations onto your SO. Those born under Virgo love helping out the people they care about, but you should remember there's a difference between encouraging and pestering. While there's nothing wrong with being a cheerleader, you could benefit from giving your partner some space to make their own decisions. In 2022, try to remember that just because something works for you doesn’t mean it will work for them, and you can still support and love them even if they do things differently than you do.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Embrace Imperfection Libras are the peace-keepers of the zodiac, and for you, going along with whatever your partner wants to do is far more appealing than making waves. Those born under this sign can get caught up in the fairytale of love: You like to believe "perfect" relationships are possible, and that, in order to achieve one of your own, you need to avoid messiness and disagreements. But, sweet Libra, the truth is that no relationship is perfect. In 2022, try to accept that balanced conflict is part of what makes a relationship healthy. Don’t be afraid to be real.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Let Go Of Grudges Scorpio can be moody, broody, mysterious — even a little intimidating. Your relationship Achilles heel is often your tendency to hold onto grudges. In 2022, find time to work on shedding that bitterness before it poisons your relationship beyond repair. No matter how big or small your SO's perceived transgression, you can practice forgiving and forgetting rather than holding your partner accountable for past mistakes that no longer bear much significance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Respect Your Partner's Comfort Zone Aleksandar Jankovic/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are the explorers of the zodiac, and you daring folks love trying new things, both out in the world and in the bedroom. Though you may be down for anything, it's helpful for Sags to remember your partner may not always be quite as bold or open-minded. Even when you’re tempted to push your SO out of their comfort zone, sometimes it's better for Sags to simply respect your partner's comfort level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Keep The Spark Alive Capricorns thrive on stability and predictability, but sometimes, you can get a bit too comfortable in your relationships. Unfortunately, what feels comfortable to Caps can feel a little stale for your partners. Breaking from routine is tough for a Capricorn, but any of you goats looking to keep your relationship feeling fresh should try to make an effort to surprise your SO every once in a while. Spontaneous date ideas, new toys or props in the bedroom, and unexpected or unsolicited compliments all go a long way in preserving your spark.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Find Ways To Build Empathy Aquarians have a reputation for being a touch unfeeling, and it's because you spend so much time in your heads that you often fail to register your partner’s emotions. As inquisitive and intelligent as you are, Aquarius can neglect to check in with your partner, and when your SO does express themselves, you tend to look for a rational explanation rather than offer support. For Aquarians, learning to listen and empathize in 2022 will make a big difference for your relationships.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Trust Your Partner Pisces is vulnerable and sensitive, and you have a hard time trusting anyone 100%. Betrayal hits your harder than just about anyone, and if you detect even a hint of imbalance in a relationship, you tend to feel overwhelmed with anxiety and mistrust. In 2022, work on building unshakeable trust between you and your partner. If a Pisces in a committed relationship can't learn to trust your partner fully, then that relationship will likely never reach its full potential.

Here's to a thriving relationship in 2022!