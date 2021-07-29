Here's Why Fans Think Liam Payne Is Back With His Ex-Fiancée Maya

Fans want to know what is going on with Liam Payne’s love life. After the One Direction alum announced he called off his engagement with Maya Henry in June, fans thought that things were over between the two... that is, until the two exes were reportedly spotted sipping cocktails poolside at London’s Crazy Bear Hotel together on July 25. Now fans are convinced Liam Payne and Maya Henry are back together, but I wouldn’t be so quick to jump to conclusions.

According to an onlooker at the five-star resort, things were definitely heating up between Payne and Henry. “They were touching each other all the time. Stroking arms and flirting. I’d say it was heavy petting,” a source claimed to The Sun. “He even had his arm around her at one point.” Ooh, la la! Perhaps their love story is still being written. The only thing that was missing from their outing was a big kiss on the lips.

“They didn’t kiss but they were sat right out in the open and it wasn’t like they were ­hiding the fact they were together from what I could see,” the onlooker added. “They didn’t seem to care who saw them. Then they left together.” The duo reportedly even departed together in a Rolls-Royce.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Payne and Henry’s relationship timeline is a bit of a whirlwind, fans think the two first started dating sometime during the summer of 2018, though they didn’t go public with their relationship until September 2019. Just about one year after becoming IG official, the Daily Mail published photos of Henry wearing what looked like an engagement ring on that finger as she and Payne left London's Novikov restaurant, and it wasn’t long before a rep for the couple confirmed the engagement rumors to multiple outlets.

Fans were shocked then shocked whe Payne revealed that he and Henry were over during a June 2021 episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast. “I am indeed [single],” he said at the time. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.” Payne acknowledged that he has some growing to do and he needs to work on himself before he can respectfully love others. “I know that my pattern of things is with relationships,” he added. “I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In July, Payne opened up about experiencing heartbreak in his Instagram Stories, and he made it clear he was missing his ex-fiancée. “Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them, even if you have to learn them through your own mistakes, let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close,” he wrote. “We are always running out of time, we never gain it.”

Though the maybe-on-again couple has yet to confirm anything, here’s hoping that London hangout means Henry and Payne are picking right back up where they left off.