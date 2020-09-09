Liam Payne & Maya Henry's Relationship Timeline Is A Mysterious Whirlwind

In late August 2019 — soon after Payne and Henry were photographed holding hands in the Mayfair area of London — a source for The Mirror reportedly claimed Payne and Henry had been dating for "several months," but Payne waited to go public with the relationship "out of respect" for his ex, Tweedy. "He is besotted and they get on very well. But he wanted to wait before they started going public," the source added. "He is close to Cheryl and, out of respect to her, only wanted to go public with a girlfriend when he knew it was right."

Just about a month later on Sept. 20, Payne decided he didn't want to keep his relationship with Henry on the DL any longer. When he was asked during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp why he'd decided to go public with his relationship, Payne said, "I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness. I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide." That same day, he posted his first Instagram with Henry, writing, "Sometimes I don't recognize this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though."