Umm, A-Rod Just Liked This IG Post For J. Lo’s B-Day

On the heels of the most iconic Instagram relationship debut of all time (I’m talking about Bennifer, of course), Alex Rodriguez liked a birthday tribute post for Jennifer Lopez as… a gesture of friendship? A reassurance that these two exes are all good, even though J. Lo is now infamously dating Ben Affleck? A meaningless click? It’s still unclear, but if anything, it looks like A-Rod has no hard feelings about his ex moving on.

On Saturday, July 24, J. Lo’s sister, Lynda Lopez, shared a smiling selfie with her sister. “My original BFF, I love you more than words can say,” Lynda wrote. “Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, you light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always.” Many people were quick to notice that A-Rod — whose four-year relationship with J. Lo came to an end in April 2021 — liked the post.

For what it’s worth, A-Rod still follows Lopez, and he’s liked a few of her other recent posts; this very small interaction might not be laden with meaning. But it’s the timing that’s so intriguing. The same day, J. Lo shared some photos from her birthday trip in the South of France, including a pic of herself kissing Affleck. Making matters even more confusing, it turns out A-Rod was also on the French Riviera. And the reported reason all three people were in the same place is, um, awkward.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Before they broke up, J. Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Riviera for her birthday,” a source told E! News. “Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go — and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now.”

J. Lo and Affleck, who were previously engaged in 2003, first sparked reunion rumors in late April 2021, after Page Six shared photos of Affleck reportedly exiting J. Lo’s car. Soon after, in May 2021, the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple at a Montana ski resort that same month. Their relationship has only gotten more serious since. On July 7, a source told Us Weekly that J. Lo and Affleck are reportedly “fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

In their breakup statement, published by Today on April 15, A-Rod and J. Lo wrote that they were looking forward to staying friends. A-Rod hasn’t commented on J. Lo’s new romance, but in May 2021, a source told E! News he was “very shocked” and “saddened” to hear she was moving on just weeks after they announced their split. If this “like” says anything, though, it’s that the exes are still on friendly terms — or, at the least, they’re not on “blocking each other’s family members” terms.