Alert the stans: Adele may have baby fever. The “Easy on Me” songstress has been making headlines in recent months from dropping her chart-topping album to having to cancel her Vegas residency the night before opening due to COVID-related issues. Now, however, Adele is in the news for a different reason: Fans are convinced she’s engaged.

While walking the red carpet of the Brit Awards earlier this week, Adele flaunted a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger, sparking an online debate as to whether or not boyfriend Rich Paul had popped the question.

In an interview with the UK’s The Graham Norton Show, Adele tackled the rumors spot on, though she did so with less specificity than we would prefer.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said, according to Page Six.

Valid, Adele, but also… we’re dying to know! She didn’t stop there, however. When asked if her Vegas residency would be rescheduled any time soon, she was quick to explain that it would indeed happen later this year because… well, because a baby may be on the way.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she explained. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Adele, stop playing with our hearts! While that’s no confirmation, it’s clear the idea of another child is in her mind. So who knows what may happen?

Adele and Paul have been linked since July of 2021, going Instagram-official that September. A source told Us Weekly, “They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time.”

First comes the divorce album, then comes… a whirlwind romance that none of us saw coming? Sign us up for the next love album, Adele.