Adele’s upcoming album, 30, may be about her “divorce, babe, divorce,” but right now her romantic future looks nothing but bright. The singer went IG official with Rich Paul, a sports agent and her longtime friend, in Sept. 2021, and the two have appeared to be in a whirlwind of love ever since. (Though, TBH, the whirlwind actually started before then. In July 2021, the couple was spotted together at Game 5 of the NBA finals.) Plus, according to a source, Adele and Rich’s relationship is pretty much as strong as it gets.

Per the source, it sounds like Adele has no trouble making Rich ~feel her love~. Speaking to Us Weekly on Oct. 13, the insider explained that this duo “complement[s] each other perfectly.” And, reportedly, Adele and Paul “are in a fantastic place” right now in their romance. Not to mention, those close to the couple anticipate nothing but good things in their future. What could be better?

The source continued, “They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time.” Plus, Adele reportedly “really feels like she hit the jackpot” with Paul. It sounds like a mutual jackpot to me.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Adele herself has also opened up about her relationship with Rich. During a Vogue interview, which was published Oct. 7, she gushed over her new beau. She explained, “He was always there, I just didn’t see him.”

“Rich just incredibly arrived,” she added. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite.” Peaceful, comfortable love FTW. Adele continued, “The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

Fortunately, Rich is none of those things, hence their relationship’s success. “He’s just so f*cking funny,” Adele told Vogue. And he’s the life of the party, too. Apparently, when they met at a party a few years ago, Paul was the only one who brought the energy. “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away,” she added.

IMO, the only dancer at a party seems like the perfect match for a musical genius. Happy for them!