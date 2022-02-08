Is Adele Engaged? Her Massive Ring At The 2022 Brit Awards Sparked Rumors

All eyes were on Adele as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards on Feb. 8. She looked gorgeous in her custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress, but it was another part of her outfit that really had fans talking. Her massive ring on that finger. Page Six reported Adele is the subject of engagement rumors. She’s reportedly been dating sports agent Rich Paul since early 2021, so could he have popped the question?

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at game five of the NBA finals in Phoenix last July. Although neither star had confirmed they were in a relationship, following the match ESPN's Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend” on The Lowe Post podcast. Then, on July 20, People reported the stars have been together for a “few months,” according to an unnamed source. Page Six also said the couple was “100 percent” dating.

Adele finally made their relationship Instagram official that September when she shared a series of photos of her attending a wedding with Paul in Los Angeles. “❤️,” she captioned her post, which had fans in a frenzy. Weeks later, Adele told Vogue in an Oct. 7 interview she had actually met Paul years ago at a party and loved his humor and energy.

Now, the couple has sparked rumors they’re engaged. Adele was seen wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 Brit Awards. Here’s a close up:

The singer hasn’t commented on her new piece of jewelry, but fans are convinced it’s a sign she and Paul are heading to the altar.

