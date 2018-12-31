4 Things You'll Notice If Your Partner Is Cheating On You

Infidelity can happen in any relationship, and the aftermath can be truly awful to cope with. If you have a feeling something could be going on between bae and someone else, there are some things you'll notice if your partner is cheating on you to keep an eye out for. When the signs a partner might be seeing someone else are there, it's important not to turn a blind eye. Even though denial can be tempting, it does nothing to address the root of the problem.
Another thing that's worth thinking about is how you personally define cheating, because it's all too easy to falsely assume you and your partner are on the same page. When does flirting with someone cross the line? Or is flirting in and of itself crossing the line? Maybe you define cheating as anything physical, or perhaps it's overstepping an emotional boundary. Having these discussions with your SO early on can ensure that there's little room for misinterpretation. If you suspect something's up, relationship writer and dating expert Demetrius Figueroa recommended keeping track of the things that are making you suspicious.
"A cheater will rarely, if ever, admit to cheating without proof. So if you want an honest answer, the best way might be to build a case that they're cheating, present it to them, and ask for an honest answer," Figueroa previously told Elite Daily. So, here are some signs your SO might have something to hide.