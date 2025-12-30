A night practically dedicated to sparkling champagne and shimmering sequins, there’s no better time to embrace a statement beauty moment than New Year’s Eve. Not only are you encouraged to wear your brightest, most dazzling outfits — it’s time for that Emily In Paris-inspired maximalist moment you’ve been waiting for — but bold makeup is always welcome, too. Even your favorite celebrities aren’t afraid to go all out for the big bash. Remember Dua Lipa’s iconic disco ball eyeshadow look back in 2023? Or Halsey’s frosty baby blue eyeshadow from 2018? Those years may be in the rearview, but the beauty inspo very much lives on.

If you’re scrambling to plan a look for this year’s celebration, don’t worry — there’s still time to tweak your makeup to match your outfit last-minute. For a big bash, opt for a bold red lip à la Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter’s body glitter. If you’re having a more low-key thing at your house, consider Miley Cyrus’ subtle glam or Doja Cat’s wintertime hues. Below, find a roundup of the most memorable celebrity New Year’s Eve makeup looks to add to your Pinterest board, plus products that will help you recreate them. These party-ready looks will have you ringing in 2026 in style.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Angelic Shimmer In 2024

JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP/Getty Images

To usher in 2024, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter embraced her inner snow angel, performing in Times Square wearing an ivory corset dress, a pair of sparkling silver platforms, and a flawless body shimmer. Recreate the glittery beauty look with a generous amount of highlighter or body oil, rosy pink blush, and a cat eye.

Beyoncé’s All-Over Champagne Toast In 2024

Instagram/@beyonce

If you’re looking for a more understated New Year’s Eve makeup look, consider recreating Beyoncé’s 2024 champagne toast glam. It’s similar to the super-popular toasty makeup trend, but leans on white liner and subtle shimmer for an upgraded, party-ready effect.

Megan Thee Stallion’s ’70s Eyeshadow In 2024

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the opposite of an understated look, Megan Thee Stallion made the perfect argument for a statement eyeshadow in 2024. Recreate her look by embracing a purple-hued smokey eye, using two shades of purple for the base, a black shadow for the dramatic cat eye, and a silver for the inner corner highlight. Top it off with a set of full lashes or several coats of mascara.

Miley Cyrus’ Subtle Glam In 2023

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton were rocking toasty makeup long before it was popular. Their subtle glam look from 2023 — which emphasizes bronzed cheeks, a natural smokey eye, and a nude lip — is the ideal inspo if you prefer a muted NYE beauty moment. You could also copy Hailey Bieber’s everyday warm teddy look, which is a great option for more low-key celebrations.

Dua Lipa’s Disco Ball Beat In 2023

Instagram/@dualipa

Take a cue from Dua Lipa, who sparkled brighter than the Times Square Ball back in 2023. Matching her iridescent dress, the British pop star used a generous amount of sparkling eyeshadow and dewy highlighter to bring the perfect party vibes. Accessorize with plenty of sparkles, and you’re all set to dance the night away.

Doja Cat’s Frosty Hues In 2021

Gilles Mingasson/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Doja Cat’s metallic look from 2021 (complemented by a tinsel wig) is a top-tier option for anyone looking to go above and beyond to ring in 2026. Quiet luxury, who? Layer frosty metallic eyeshadows, add false lashes, and finish with a bright pink lip and matching blush. Bonus points if you manage to find a sparkly bodysuit to pair with it.

Halsey’s Y2K Baby Blues In 2018

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For more frosty makeup inspo, recreate Halsey’s early aughts-inspired look from 2018. Start by layering shimmery blue eyeshadow over the eyelid, and a generous amount of silver or white highlight in the corner of the eyes and the top of the brow. Pair it with a nude lip and subtle blush so your eyes can be the star of the show.

Taylor Swift’s Bold Red Lip In 2015

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been rocking her signature red lip for her entire career, though she’s changed up the shade a bit to match her different eras. This classic look she wore to perform for NYE back in 2015 can still work with today’s trends — just add a generous amount of metallic silver eyeshadow, bold lashes, and a subtle dusting of pink on your cheeks.