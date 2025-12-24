Who says you have to stick to cool tones during the winter? The temperature might be dropping, but that doesn’t mean you have to look like an ice queen. This year, celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and more are embracing the toasty makeup trend, which favors sunny brown tones in lieu of frosty blues.

“The toasty makeup trend is all about bringing soft, neutral warmth back into the skin — think bronzy-mauve tones that melt seamlessly into a very hydrated, fresh-looking complexion,” says New York City-based makeup artist Chelsea Gehr, who’s worked with the likes of Laufey and Noah Cyrus. “It’s the perfect way to brighten dull winter skin without leaning into a full summer bronze. The eyes get subtle sculpting with tones like ochre, sienna, and soft terracotta, while a touch of glow on the high points keeps everything dewy, dimensional, and cold-weather friendly.”

Below, find a guide to perfecting the toasty makeup trend this winter.

Dewy Skin Care

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to Gehr, hydration plays a key role in priming the face for toasty makeup. “The skin should appear plump, radiant, and nourished,” she says. Before applying your makeup, make sure to thoroughly prep your skin with hydrating moisturizers and serums.

“No glowing healthy look ever blossoms without hydration,” adds NYC makeup artist Sage Makeup, who who has worked with celebs like Catherine Zeta Jones and Serena Williams. She recommends prepping the skin with Aeston West’s Marine Treatment Mist and using it a second time when you’re finished applying makeup to lock in the look.

A Luminous Base

The key to an all-over toasty glow starts with your makeup base. New York-based celebrity makeup artist Claudia Lake, who has worked with everyone from Oscar Isaac to Djo, recommends using an illuminating foundation with ingredients like oils or light-reflecting particles to provide an effortless shine to skin. If you prefer a more matte look, Sage Makeup recommends using a light, sheer foundation to start. You can also use concealer to hide any blemishes and add a brightening effect on the high points of your face.

Beachy Bronzer

Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

“The toasted makeup trend embraces a radiant, sun-kissed glow that evokes warm summer days with soft, bronzed hues and a touch of warmth,” Lake says. That makes bronzer the most important part of the entire look. Lake recommends blending the bronzer of your choice onto your cheeks and temples to create a natural warmth across your face, while Gehr recommends tracing a “3” shape on each side of your face and blending it out for a seamless contour.

Sun-Kissed Cheeks

While blush isn’t necessary to achieve the toasty makeup trend, you can always give your makeup added depth by adding a burst of warm color across your cheeks and nose, in a subtle baby pink for that beachy glow. Rhode’s Sun Soak, Toasted Teddy, or Tan Line work for this particular trend, or Sage Makeup recommends a combination of pink and peach placed on the apple of your cheek and blended into your contour for a perfect flush.

Gehr recommends adding a little blush over your eyelids as well to tie the tones together. “Using the same shade on the eyes and face helps ‘marry’ the entire complexion and create that sculpted, diffused warmth the trend is known for,” she says. “The key is blending — everything should look soft and natural, never harsh.”

Champagne Highlight

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Much like blush, highlighter isn’t required to achieve the toasty makeup trend, but it can instantly amplify the look — especially if you’re headed to a New Year Eve’s party. Opt for a champagne or bronze highlighter, which easily blends with the warm-all-over tones you’re already using.

Honeyed Eyes

Bronzer might be the focal point, it’s important you don’t forget your eyes. In addition to the blush you’ve swiped on your lids, Lake recommends leaning into earthy eyeshadows — think honeyed golds, cozy browns, and even deep greens — for a cohesive look.

Glossy Lips

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Don’t go overboard with the finishing touches. Lake says all you need to complete the toasty makeup trend is a soft nude lip, which will provide an “effortlessly chic vibe.” If nude lipstick isn’t your thing, line your lips in a teddy brown and top with a clear (or brown-tinted) gloss.