Hailey Bieber is known for her supermodel looks, and an unexpected new trend is proving that her smolder defies all gender expression. Recently, various photos and videos of Bieber edited to look like a man have taken over social media, with fans thirsting over her male alter-ego. And Bieber has finally responded to all the attention her gender-swapped photos have been getting.

The male Hailey Bieber trend seems to have gained traction on TikTok sometime in November, with various users admitting their unbridled attraction to this fictional entity. After weeks of pretty much everyone on the app crashing out over how hot Bieber’s masculinized edits are, the supermodel finally took notice of the horny reactions. And she revealed that she isn’t offended by the unexpected gender-flipped attention — quite the opposite, she’s totally here for it.

The Rhode beauty mogul posted one of the male edits (sporting her brand’s peptide eye patches) to her Instagram story on Dec. 4. Underneath the image of her alter-ego, Beiber shared her enthusiasm: “You know what.... hell yeah!”

Shortly afterwards, Bieber doubled down on her love for her male counterpart in a video on her TikTok story. “Really wish I had a brother for you guys... so sorry,” the model wrote.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bieber is not only comfortable with, but loves some of her more masculine features. She recently opened up about he doesn’t take it as an insult when haters call her “trans.”

“People are trying to be mean, they’re like, ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like, ‘Why do you think that’s a diss?’ As if being trans is a diss?” Bieber said on the Oct. 24 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast. “Some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans, so I just don’t take that offensively at all.”

It just goes to show that Bieber was always meant turn heads, regardless of gender.