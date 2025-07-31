The Y2K vibes have returned. Thanks to low-rise jeans, baby tees, and Lindsay Lohan on the big screen in Freakier Friday, it feels like the early aughts are having a moment once again. Even Juicy Couture is making a fragrance comeback with its newest eau de parfum, Just Moi.

Anyone who was around in the 2000s remembers Juicy Couture for its Paris Hilton-approved tracksuits and Viva La Juicy fragrance collection. Now, the brand is starting a new scent chapter for Gen Z with the launch of Just Moi, meant to inspire you to be “effortlessly cool and unapologetically yourself.” Juicy Couture even partnered with content creator Tara Yummy (@tarayummyy), because the 24-year-old trendsetter represents everything a Just Moi girl should be.

At the brand’s launch party at a West Hollywood rooftop in Los Angeles, Tara tells Elite Daily, “Juicy Couture has been a brand that I've been obsessed with for the last 20 years of my life since I was 5, 6 years old. To know that something like this was inspired by me is insane.”

The Just Moi fragrance has a real nostalgic vibe with flirty notes of:

Magnolia

Cacao Blossom

Plum Nectar

Crème de Cacao

Jasmine Sambac

Cacao Bean

Vanilla Orchid

Sandalwood

Warm Musk

According to Tara, the perfect occasion for wearing the floral and gourmand scent is “any day.” However, she also states, “It mostly matches summer vibes.” As someone who grew up with Juicy Couture in the 2000s and is always on the hunt for an everyday fragrance, I had to try Just Moi for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the all-new Juicy Couture eau de parfum after wearing it for a week:

Just Moi Has A Lot Going On

At the launch event, guests could sample each of the ingredients in Just Moi through different spray bottles. At the top, there are very floral and fruity notes of magnolia and plum, which is then taken over by the gourmand scents of chocolate and vanilla. The base notes are darker with musk and sandalwood. Overall, there’s a lot going on — and I wasn’t quite sure how it would all come together in one bottle — but Just Moi works.

It is a strong fragrance that doesn’t stick to one lane of either fruity, floral, or gourmand. I saw one TikToker (@danielrenemusic) say they were disappointed Just Moi wasn’t more of a chocolate experience, and instead felt very safe. I was also shocked the cacao bean didn’t come through more since it was pushed at the party as the main character ingredient, but I’ve had my fair share of dessert fragrances this year, so I’m OK with floral notes sharing the spotlight.

Tara Yummy

While I agree that this isn’t something totally unique, I felt Just Moi really captured the early 2000s in a bottle. I can’t really pinpoint where I’ve smelled this before, but it reminds me of shopping around the mall with my besties as a kid and spraying every fragrance possible at Victoria’s Secret or Bath & Body Works. The feminine scent, gorgeous bottle, and name are so Miss Piggy-coded that I have to stan.

I don’t know if this will be my everyday scent like Tara, but I can see myself wearing this for a date night or whenever I want to take a trip down Y2K memory lane. I also have to give points for it being a long-lasting scent that sticks around for hours, so for that, I’ll give Just Moi a solid 4 out of 5.