Now that Millie Bobby Brown is a mother of two, she doesn’t have as much time for a full beauty routine. Lately, her priorities have shifted to what’s the easiest to put on and take off. That exact low-maintence vibe is the main inspiration behind Florence by Mills’ latest drop, the High Note Lengthen and Lift Tubing Mascara.

“I’ve had a love-hate relationship with mascara, so I made one I’m actually obsessed with,” Brown shared in the official press release. According to the Stranger Things star, the all-new mascara features a “dual-sided brush for the lashes I want, plus easy removal at the end of the day.”

To see how the magic actually happens, I got the inside scoop from Florence by Mills’ brand manager, Weston O'Connor, and director of product development, Theresa Carper. The two experts revealed that the brand worked hard to develop a formula that not only was easy to wash off with just water, but is also clinically proven to extend your lashes.

Even though I’m not a busy mother (unless you count my cat), I relate to Brown’s desire for a simple routine. When I’m not attending an awards show or working a red carpet, the extent of my makeup usage is a tinted sunscreen, lip gloss, and mascara.

Florence by Mills

It’s the latter that really makes me feel like I’ve tried, but finding a reliable tube is a constant struggle. Either my mascara is too waterproof and requires triple or quadruple cleanse, or it’s so underwhelming it looks like I’ve done anything at all. As someone on the quest to find the perfect product that covers all my bases — and matches a budget my wallet actually loves — I was eager to test out Brown’s latest drop.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Florence by Mills’ High Note Lengthen and Lift Tubing Mascara after putting it to the test for a week.

Florence by Mills

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $18 (available now on Ulta.com and in stores starting Oct. 25.)

$18 (available now on Ulta.com and in stores starting Oct. 25.) Who this is best for: Anyone in search of a budget-friendly, low-maintenance tubing mascara that actually lasts and lifts your lashes.

Anyone in search of a budget-friendly, low-maintenance tubing mascara that actually lasts and lifts your lashes. What I like: My lashes really look noticeably longer and hold their curl all day.

My lashes really look noticeably longer and hold their curl all day. What I don’t like: I’m more partial to the molded side versus the fluffy bristles.

I’m more partial to the molded side versus the fluffy bristles. My rating: 5/5

Packaging:

The design is like most mascaras, so the packaging is pretty straightforward. Overall, the look fits into the Florence by Mills aesthetic perfectly with the lavender color of the tube. What makes this truly unique is the dual-sided brush with a fluffy bristle half that allows you to create a more feathery look, and a molded wand that lifts and lengthens.

First Impressions:

I initially swiped on the formula using the fluffy bristles, which created a very subtle, “your-lashes-but-better” natural look. It wasn’t giving much until I used the molded side. That was when I was truly blown away, because it lengthened and lifted my lashes like I was wearing mini falsies — and that was achieved with just a single stroke.

The Results:

Florence by Mills Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Even though my first impression was as high as my lashes, the real test comes from wearing it all day. I decided to try out this new formula at the Sense and Sensibility red carpet in Downtown Los Angeles on an unusually muggy day. I left for the event with my lashes runway-ready, and I am so delighted to say they continued pulling through without any smudging or flaking until the after party.

The best part, though, was how easy it was to wash off at the end of such a long night. I usually have to double cleanse with a heavy oil-based product first. However, Florence by Mills’ new mascara came off right away with just a foaming cleanser and some warm water. It made my nighttime routine a breeze, so I could get into bed ASAP and dream of living in my own Jane Austen romance.

Similar Products:

Is Florence By Mills’ Tubing Mascara Worth It?

Yes, Florence by Mills’ High Note Lengthen and Lift Tubing Mascara is that girl. It not only delivers on Brown’s need for easy removal, but it gave me long-looking lashes with just one coat. I also love that the brush gives you options, whether you want something clean and lifted or feathery and subtle.

The best part of all is that it’s just $18, which is $2 less than my current favorite product, Tower 28’s MakeWaves Mascara. It checks all of my boxes. Now if only Florence by Mills could come out with some fun colors in this new formula, my makeup bag would be set.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I test the latest celebrity beauty drops to see if they’re actually worth adding to your collection. My everyday makeup routine is as simple as a tinted SPF, mascara, and the lip gloss currently living in whatever purse I’m carrying around. I am always in search of products that fit into that laid-back routine, but also create a “wow” effect when I want to give more.