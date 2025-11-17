Paige Bueckers’ first pro basketball season was full of hallmark achievements. Following her history-making career with the UConn Huskies and joining the Dallas Wings after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the spring, the 24-year-old was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in September. Reflecting on all of her recent accolades, Bueckers says she feels “very grateful and blessed.”

“I think individual awards are just an acknowledgement of team accomplishments, so I'm really grateful for everybody who's helped me get to this point,” Bueckers says of her big win. “My teammates probably celebrated more than me.”

During the off-season, the Texas-based athlete has been traveling, with recent trips to London and Los Angeles in the books. But she’s still putting down roots in Dallas — and finding the right car is a part of that journey. Bueckers has been using CarMax, the Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA, to simplify things. This November’s “Wanna Drive?” campaign marks the start of her three-year-long partnership with the brand.

While she’s still searching for the perfect set of wheels, Bueckers is prepping for the WNBA season ahead. Here, she details her cool-down rituals, her favorite post-game meal, and what she’s manifesting for the year ahead.

CarMax

Elite Daily: What’s the first thing you do when you enter the locker room after a big game?

Paige Bueckers: We have our players meeting and our coaches meeting to digest the game. We talk about how to move forward, what we can learn, what we can get better at, and what we did well.

ED: What skin care products are you using post-game?

PB: I usually use CeraVe Foaming Cleanser to wash away all the sweat and dirt. I'm huge on La Roche-Posay moisturizer, too.

ED: Do you typically do an everything shower after games?

PB: Oh, heck no. I'm a very simple lady. For me, an everything shower would be body wash, body scrub, shampoo, conditioner, and shaving. But that probably doesn't happen as often. It’s very draining, and it takes a while. I am huge on Epsom salt baths, though.

ED: Who’s on your post-game playlist?

PB: I’ll listen to slower, chiller music — usually R&B. Drake, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, and Luther Vandross are all on there.

ED: After a big win, how do you bond with your teammates?

PB: We usually go grab some food and just hang out. Wings are a huge hit. I like a medium spice level — a little kick, but nothing to make my mouth burn. Appearing on Hot Ones is actually on my bucket list.

ED: What about after a loss?

PB: We are super unconditional in the way we support each other. We were there for each other either way — when you win, things don't come to light as soon as they do after a loss. That’s when having those difficult conversations tends to happen more.

ED: Walk me through your nighttime routine.

After a game, I’ll roll out, use a massage gun, and stretch. I typically do an Epsom salt bath and then shower and moisturize. After, I’ll have a protein shake before bed, and then read my devotionals and pray.

ED: Any tips for getting a good night’s sleep?

PB: I'm a huge believer in melatonin and shorter naps throughout the day. I think blue light glasses and getting off your screens 30 minutes before bed are important, too.

ED: As one of Elite Daily’s 25 Under 25 for 2025, we’re manifesting that you continue to have a killer start to your professional career. What are you manifesting for yourself for the new year?

PB: Continue to be present and enjoy life as it comes. I want to be unconditional in my joy and my gratitude — feeling thankful during the highs and lows.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.