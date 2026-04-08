Amanda Anisimova is taking some time for herself. In the past month alone, the tennis star competed at the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open, picked up a wrist injury at the latter, and subsequently withdrew from the Charleston Open. Now, the 24-year-old is focused on her recovery she can get back on the court ASAP.

One of her current methods is actually a KarJenner wellness fave. “Lately, I've been using a hyperbaric chamber, because it's supposed to speed up the healing process,” she tells Elite Daily. “That's been the only thing I've been able to do because I'm told to rest.” The Naomi Osaka-approved Normatec compression boots are also go-tos while she travels: “They're really good for leg soreness.”

Breath work is another key component of her rituals. She enjoys a little mindfulness meditation, and can do it just about anywhere — even at the beach. On her days off, you can often catch the Miami local laying out on the sand or by the pool. “I'm always in the sun,” Anisimova says. So it’s very fitting that she’s been named sun care and tanning brand Carroten’s new ambassador: “When I’m outdoors, that's when I use my [Carroten] products.”

Getting a little vitamin D isn’t the only thing Anisimova does post-match. Below, the tennis pro dishes on her favorite ways to unwind after a tournament.

Carroten

Elite Daily: Walk me through your typical routine after a match.

Amanda Anisimova: I like to cool down straight away. In the gym, I use a bike, do some stretching, and breathing. Then, I'll always go in the ice bath to prevent any soreness. Most of the time, it's really hot, so that's also a good way to cool down. Afterward, I shower, eat, and do some treatment with my physical therapist. We always have to train or either play a match again the next day, so it's quite back to back.

ED: What products do you like to keep in your gym bag?

AA: I have arm bands or leg bands for warmups. I also have a change of clothes, since I'm normally gone the whole day.

ED: Do you have any specific makeup products that you like for afterward?

AA: I always put a little bit of light makeup on after. I love Rhode’s lip balm, Dior’s foundation stick, and Dior’s bronzer.

ED: What are you craving right after you get off the court?

AA: When I'm in tournaments, I eat pretty much the same thing every day. It’s salmon with rice and salad. Sometimes, I'll have sushi.

ED: Once you get home, what is your perfect way to unwind?

AA: Finding a good show or a movie. If I'm in Miami and have my dog, Mochi, to come back to, she gives me energy and I get a good night sleep having her around.

ED: What shows are you currently watching?

AA: I had to pick something to watch in the hyperbaric chamber, so I started rewatching Breaking Bad.

ED: Do you have a playlist you listen to after a match?

AA: I've really been into John Summit, and a lot of different remixes.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

ED: What ways do you deal with a tournament that didn't go the way you planned?

AA: We're very fortunate that there's another opportunity every week, and you can start over again.

ED: What are some ways that you like to celebrate when you do win?

AA: I like to celebrate with my team. If I have my family and friends around, we go to a nice dinner. I love quality time with people, so that's very important for me.

ED: What are you manifesting the rest of 2026?

AA: I want to stay healthy, motivated, and happy.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.