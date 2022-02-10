All hail Queen Zendaya. Between Spider-Man and Euphoria, she’s on top of her game — and speaking of games, the multihyphenate will be starring in her first Super Bowl commercial for the LVI event this year. Not only does she star in the ad, but Zendaya's Super Bowl 2022 commercial look serves major Ariel vibes that make it look like she stepped out of The Little Mermaid.

If you’re tuning in for the big event on Sunday, Feb. 13, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Zendaya’s Super Bowl ad for the website-building company Squarespace. In the commercial, Zendaya plays Sally, who sells seashells by the seashore. If you’re familiar with the tongue twister, you can get an idea of where this ad goes. After creating a website for her seashell company on Squarespace, Sally — aka Zendaya — starts to see her business take off.

While fans will have to wait until the big game to see the full spot, Squarespace gave viewers a glimpse of Zendaya’s Super Bowl look ahead of time in a preview of its Squarespace Super Bowl commercial on Wednesday, Feb. 9 titled, "Everything to Shell... Sell Anything” — and it’ll virtually transport you to a tropical beach.

At the start of the 36-second spot, Zendaya’s Sally — who’s dressed in a multi-colored knit sweater — hints at her love for shells with some seashell-inspired earrings and a puka shell choker. However, it’s only when she creates a Squarespace website for her Sally’s Seashells business that she undergoes an oceanic makeover that looks like it’s from under the sea.

With her hair in a ballerina bun accentuated with face-framing pieces, the Euphoria star swaps out her knits for a strapless amber dress that she accessorizes with an accent necklace, a belt, and statement earrings all made out of shells.

As Sally’s shell business begins to thrive, she has an outfit change for her Super Bowl commercial that looks like it’s straight out of the 1989 Disney classic.

Now wearing her hair in loose mermaid waves, a beaming Zendaya twirls onto the beach in a chiffon halter neck turquoise dress with seashell embellishments on the bodice. It’s ethereal, perfect for the beach, and very reminiscent of something Ariel would wear in The Little Mermaid (once she loses the tail, of course).

With her seashell business now booming, Zendaya teaches yoga classes on the beach and even gets to captain her own snorkeling boat. Naturally, she has a final outfit change for this role, sporting a Navy-inspired outfit with a navy blue crop top with a white collar and accents paired with wide-legged white trousers with decorative buttons. A large white seashell statement necklace finishes off the outfit.

‌How To Recreate Zendaya’s Super Bowl Commercial Look IRL

For a #twinning OOTD, wear a teal, turquoise, or blue dress like this mini sundress ($23) from ASOS or this turquoise A-line dress ($20) from Shein. Add tons of seashell accessories to complete the look like these seashell pendants ($10) and seashell hoop earrings ($12). If you’re feeling crafty, you could even get a bag of seashells ($5) from Michaels to sew onto your dress like Zendaya’s. Use whatever leftover shells you have to make even more jewelry to wear with your Ariel look. The more shells, the more sea-nsational your ‘fit will be.

Moving on to the hair, Zendaya sports some gorgeous hairstyles that you’ll definitely want to keep in mind with summer coming up in a few months. To recreate the summery bun that the Disney Channel alum wears in the Super Bowl ad, you’ll need some mini seashell clips. These mini shell clips ($2) from Shein are super adorable and colorful, but these seashell clips ($5) from Etsy are made with real shells if that’s more your vibe.

Another cute hairstyle you need to try is Zendaya’s beachy waves she wears with her Ariel-inspired blue dress. Zendaya’s wavy hair tutorial is great to follow if you already have natural curly hair. However, if you need the help of some product, shopping for a wave spray may be the way to go. Davines’ This is a Sea Salt Spray ($28) not only gives you a fresh from the beach look, but also smells amazing.

Finish off your Ariel-inspired ‘fit with an ocean makeup lewk. Zendaya’s makeup in the Super Bowl commercial is pretty natural, except for some teal eyeshadow that completes The Little Mermaid aesthetic. Beauty Guru Patrick Starrr has this The Little Mermaid makeup tutorial you can follow to match Zendaya’s. For your eyes, go with an eyeshadow palette like ColourPop’s Coco Cutie ($12), which has tons of teals and ocean blues to choose from.

Whether you’re just inspired or want to fully look like Zendaya in her Super Bowl commercial, you’ll have everything you need with just some teal accents, seashell accessories, and an outfit with a beachy vibe. For even more inspiration, you’ll want to tune into the Super Bowl to watch the full ad when it airs during the game.