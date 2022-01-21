There’s a massive range of skin-cleansing options on the market — milks, foams, gels, oils... just to name just a few. Cleansing balms, however, are in a league of their own. Why? Because these formulas go above and beyond the standard cleanser format to offer benefits for all skin types and concerns, whether you’re dealing with seasonal dryness or simply trying to get waterproof mascara to budge.

Among newcomers is Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm with Shea Butter + Bamboo Charcoal, which gives skin exactly what it needs during your cleansing step. The gentle formula effectively removes makeup, grime, and oil from a long day while leaving it nourished, soft, and never stripped of moisture. Beyond that, it offers both you and your skin a serious reset, making for a rare moment of renewal in an otherwise hectic world. Here’s what makes it such a stand-out formula — and why it’s worth adding to your daily routine, stat.

It deep cleans skin

For starters, this isn’t your average cleanser. It’s infused with bamboo-derived charcoal, an ingredient that has long been used for its ability to draw impurities out of skin. The inclusion of charcoal allows for a deeper clean and makes it ideal for congested skin, where it can help remove gunk from pores. That being said, the gentle bamboo charcoal pulls this off without disturbing the all-important skin barrier, which is tasked with sealing in moisture and keeping aggressors out.

It *actually* removes makeup

Ever rinse off your cleanser only to find leftover eye makeup still clinging to your skin? That’s because some makeup formulas, such as long-wear foundations and waterproof mascara, aren’t water-soluble. They can only be dissolved with an oil. Here’s where this cleansing balm shines: It’s powered by a combination of macadamia, sunflower, and camellia seed oils, all of which remove even the most stubborn makeup (sans elbow grease) and help soften and soothe skin with fatty acids.

It’s great for all skin types

Whether you’re encountering dryness, excess oil, or breakouts — or some combo of all three — the magic of this cleansing balm is that it works for all skin types. Part of the reason for its versatility is the manuka honey, which studies have shown to have both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Sourced from New Zealand, it’s also known for its powerful soothing abilities, making it one of the rare ingredients that plays well with all types and concerns.

It actively moisturizes

Some cleansers can leave skin feeling squeaky clean, which is usually a sign that they’ve stripped away natural oils. This cleansing balm, however, is formulated with those fatty-acid-rich oils as well as shea butter, which allow it to both deliver moisture and replenish the skin barrier (which, in turn, can help skin better retain moisture). That’s a win-win when it comes to keeping skin healthy and hydrated.

You can use it to double-cleanse

If you’re a believer in double-cleansing — the method that entails washing with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based formula — then this cleansing balm can work as part of a duo along with micellar water or a foaming wash. Simple but highly effective.

It feels like a mini spa treatment

If you’re going to do something daily, it might as well be enjoyable, and this cleansing balm turns the simple act of washing your face into a soul-soothing ritual. Enhanced with notes of sage and oat milk, it serves as a little reminder that the day is over and you can always start fresh tomorrow.