Here’s What To Wear To A Bachelorette Party, No Matter If It’s In Vegas Or Vail

It's happening. I've officially reached that age where I hear of another friend or acquaintance getting engaged nearly every week. And once the initial excitement wears down, it’s time to think about what you’ll wear to all of the festivities, especially if you've been asked to serve as a bridesmaid. If that is the case, then the question of what to wear to a bachelorette party might also be looming over your head. Given that bachelorette parties can differ massively in theme, location, and overall vibe, it’s difficult to nail down even one to-go bridal party outfit. Luckily, no matter what the bride has in mind, you can still find your perfect bachelorette party outfit without stressing too much over what to wear.

I attended my first bachelorette at the end of 2021 and brought approximately 46 pounds of luggage for a three-day trip because I wasn't sure what I'd need or be in the mood to wear. Seeing as it encompassed everything from clubbing and brunch to exploring a new city (Montreal!) and hitting a few bars, I retrospectively feel that my giant luggage was somewhat warranted. I also feel like I got a decent idea of every clothing item a person could possibly need to bring for such an occasion, no matter what type of bride you’re celebrating.

For some brides, their bachelorette is a time to party hard in a place like Vegas, New York, or Miami. Clubs and nice dinners might be their cup of tea (or dirty martini). For other brides, a relaxing getaway in the mountains or near an ocean complete with morning yoga sessions and hiking might be more of their taste. No matter what type of celebration you're headed to, the below bachelorette outfits will have all of your sartorial needs covered. Just make sure you don’t plan any white or silver-heavy looks (unless otherwise instructed). That seems to be reserved for brides only.

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: Join The Club

If Vegas is calling (or any other city saturated with fancy clubs and booming nightlife), you're definitely going to need a sexy going-out dress to turn a few heads. However, since you’ll be running on bridal time, you’ll want to wear the most comfortable shoes possible. It’s the bride’s night and the last thing the group needs is to be held up as someone cries about their crushed toes. So to fit in the club look and be OK on your feet all night, block heels like Lulu’s Suede Heels ($38, Lulus) are your best bet. You’ll also need a well-stocked purse. The best bridesmaid should always travel with cab fare, a Tide-to-go pen, and two extra masks, just in case.

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: The Great Outdoors

For your granola-loving friend, you may have to take on some wilderness. If you're headed to a bachelorette party that entails hiking, yoga, or the like, athletic clothes are a must. Seeing as lots of photos will probably be taken, you'll want them to look good, too. Girlfriend Collective’s Unitard ($78, Girlfriend Collective) is made from recycled bottles and is stylish enough to become your new favorite workout gear. To complete your outdoorsy ‘fit, a fanny pack is a must. With its insulated interior, you can even bring a mini champagne bottle in Igloo’s Fanny Pack ($30, Igloo) to celebrate during your activities. What better way to celebrate reaching the top of the mountain than with some bubbly?

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: The Brunching Bunch

I feel like brunch at a trendy restaurant is a bachelorette party staple. No matter what the entire weekend entails, you’ll likely end up brunching at some point. After all, it's a great excuse to get a little dressed up and to drink mimosas at 11 a.m. What could be better? Since this is a dressy yet casual affair, you can’t go wrong with a a funky dress. The psychedelic print of Cider’s Caught In The Tide Dress($45, Cider) is so stylish, you’ll want to wear it all the time. You can throw this dress on and look like a million bucks even on those mornings when you’re feeling a little worse for wear from the night before. This ‘70s-inspired pattern will pair perfectly with the bright and bold Evry Jewel’s Flower Earrings ($19, Evry Jewel) to keep things interesting.

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: Total Tourist

If you're going to a destination bachelorette, chances are you'll be exploring the city a bit. You'll need a look that's comfortable and practical but will still stand out if (read: when) your crew stops into a bar along the way. To make things easy for yourself (and your suitcase), a matching set will come in handy. The look easily transitions from day to night and will look great in all your group shots. Naturally, you’ll also definitely need a pair of shoes to get through all your sightseeing, and a platform sole offers extra foot support to keep you going strong throughout the day.

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: Slumber Party

Whether for morning breakfasts or late-night talks and games, pajamas are a big part of bachelorette party attire. Which rules, because PJs are heaven. Here's a cute Cloud Print Pajama Onesie ($12, SHEIN) that’s not only cozy to sleep in but also adorable for a photo opp. Pro tip: When you’re coordinating what to wear, suggest buying all your fellow bridesmaids and the bride matching slippers. You'll be able to wear them again when you're getting ready for the big day.

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: Beachside Vacay

There’s nothing like relaxing on the beach to prepare before the big day. But, as you don’t want to get any tan lines that could mess up the wedding photos, Good American’s Barely There One-Piece ($75, Good American) will get you pretty close to that strapless tan. Just remember that if you take off the straps to really balance out your tan, you’ll need to put them back up before taking on the waves or a volleyball match.

For walking to and from your ocean or poolside accommodations, you need a simple sarong to still show off your gorgeous swimsuit. No matter where your hunt for the sun and water takes you, there’s one thing you absolutely need to bring: sunscreen. (And it should be reapplied frequently.) I really like Supergoop’s Glowscreen ($42, Supergoop) not just because it has a high SPF of 40 but — and mainly because — it also sparkles. Putting this on will make you feel like a million bucks and then some.

Bachelorette Outfit Ideas: Taking On Wine Country

If your bestie is a bit of a sommelier, she may have hopes to go on a wine tour and hit up a collection of vineyards. While you’re enjoying your grape beverages, you can take in the rolling hills surrounding you. You’re bound to enjoy it, as I’ve never once seen a vineyard that didn’t take my breath away. When it comes to winery fashion, you want something fancier yet not like you’re on the way to a gala. To get the light and airy look, Petal and Pup’s Esther Dress ($89, Petal and Pup) is made with linen and cotton. It also comes in eight colors, so you can get your ideal look.

Since you’ll likely have to take on grass and maybe gravel at certain points, stilettos are a no-no. The last thing you want is to sink your nice shoes into the mud. Something with a little tread and a blocky heel, like Nasty Gal’s Mules ($25, Nasty Gal), will be comfortable and easy enough to walk in so that you can take on vineyard after vineyard.