From now until Sept. 22, it’s all about you, Virgos. You work so hard day in and day out, and now, it’s time to celebrate yourself — maybe with a new necklace inspired by your zodiac sign? Between Virgo’s symbol, constellation, and more, there are plenty of delicate Virgo necklaces you can wear to pay homage to your sign.

Given Virgo is one of the largest constellations in the sky, you can’t go wrong with getting the stars on your necklace. Surely, you’re familiar with the other most common design: the Virgo glyph with the letter “M” and a loop. There are a lot of different meanings proscribed to this glyph, but the most common rule of thought is that the “M” is a reference to the maiden, Virgo’s symbol, and the loop represents closing oneself off to immortality and impurity, according to AstroStyle. As Virgo is one of the few signs not depicted by an animal, you can also find some interesting depictions of the maiden as the focus of a Virgo necklace. All in all, there’s a bountiful selection of Virgo jewelry out there for you.

Now that you have all of your conceptual options laid out before you, you can begin hunting down the perfect Virgo necklace for you. Whether you want a statement piece or something to add to your stack, there’s a piece for you in the daintiest, Virgo-inspired pieces below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.