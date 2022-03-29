What’s the word for when two-bestselling, powerhouse, high-performing products band together to create a single, must-buy pair? According to Tower 28, it’s: the Dream Team Lip and Cheek set. The set features the California-based beauty brand’s Lip Jelly and Tinted Balm that, when paired together, creates a light, no-makeup makeup look you’ll want to wear all summer (and fall, and winter, and spring) long.

Tower 28 sprung onto the beauty scene first in 2019 and has since become the go-to spot to shop for makeup that’s sensitive-skin friendly. Not only are its products hypo-allergenic and fragrance-free products, but Tower 28 boasts totally clean formulas made without parabens, irritants, or silicones. Instead, products use natural oils and extracts to hydrate, color, and keep your skin super happy.

The brand new Dream Team Lip and Cheek set is a limited-edition launch, so it has a set time on shelves, which means you better grab it while it’s hot. For the total scoop regarding the Dream Team’s release date, pricing, and product details, you just need to keep on scrolling.

When does Tower 28’s Dream Team Lip and Cheek Set launch?

You don’t have to wait long to snag this latest, Tower 28 drop. As of today, Tuesday, March 29, all your makeup dreams have officially come true. You can find the duo in-store at Sephora as well as online at Sephora, through Tower 28’s website, or on CredoBeauty.com.

How much does Tower 28’s Dream Team Lip and Cheek Set cost?

Like the rest of the L.A. beauty retailer’s products, the Dream Team Lip and Cheek set is not a bank breaker. Even though you’re getting two of its most popular products, the Dream Team set will only cost $26. In the past, you’d have to pay a total of $35 to get your hands on both the Jelly and Balm, so this limited-edition pair is something you need to get while the getting’s good.

What products are included, and what shades does Tower 28’s Dream Team Lip and Cheek Set come in?

This set features both the BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour ($20, Tower 28) and the new ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Pistachio ($35, Tower 28). The balm works for both your cheeks and lips. It’s a sun-kissed nude that will add a rosy, dewy tint to wherever you apply it. And, it’s made with green tea extract and aloe vera to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

As for the ShineOn Lip Jelly, it’s a lipgloss that’s non-sticky and uses apricot kernel oil and raspberry seed oil for an ultra glossy look. The shade Pistachio is a pink, semi-sheer lippie for when you want just a touch more flush to your lips.

Now, you just need to buy it.