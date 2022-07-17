Wedding season is back on, y’all. As the front of your fridge gets covered in save-the-dates and invitations, it’s high time to get shopping for wedding guest dresses. Since every wedding has its own unique vibe and dress code, it’s normally a good idea to have one or two wedding guest dress options in rotation. Lately, though, it feels like that number has doubled since every wedding pushed back through 2020 and 2021 is happening this summer.

With so many weddings crammed into so few months, it’s not a bad idea to give your go-to wedding guest dress a break and consider one of these wedding guest dresses that have gone viral on TikTok. They all cost less than $60 and you know they’re good because the internet says so.

Attending weddings can be very expensive. As much as you want to see your friends and family tie the knot, paying for the hotel, travel, and, of course, outfits, really tallies up. That’s why snagging a dress that’s less than $60 is the dream. Luckily, the fashion experts on TikTok have scoured the internet to find some truly stunning dresses. Below are 15 wedding guest dresses from Amazon you’ll love wearing as you shed some tears, hear some speeches, and spend the whole night on the dance floor.

01 A Wedding Guest Dress With Ruching swrose Ruched Bodycon Backless Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon “Gorgeous, stunning,” is what Ashley Lopez has to say about swrose’s Bodycon Dress. The ruching detail gives you plenty of space to move. Since you’ll be sitting, standing, and dancing for hours, you’ll want that lasting comfort, not to mention the fact that it also gives you an amazing silhouette.

02 This Cowl Neck Wedding Guest Dress Floerns Sating Cocktail Slip Midi Dress Amazon $29 See on Amazon The best wedding guest dress is one you want to wear over and over again and Floerns’ Cowl Neck Dress definitely fits that bill. “It is so cute. It literally just falls perfectly.” Kristen Taenzer, a fashion haul TikToker, shared on the app, adding, “I am so obsessed. Someone get me a wedding to go to.” The length makes it appropriate for a range of different occasions and, since the bodice is double-lined, you can skip wearing a bra if you’d like.

03 A Hot Pink Wedding Guest Midi-Dress xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon Cowl necks are a TikTok wedding guest dress fave. They’re flirty, but elegant, and this one doubles down on being bold while still looking appropriate. In a roundup of wedding guest dress options, TikToker Molly Curley loved the vibrancy of this specific shade of pink. Luckily, if this color isn’t for you, there are 18 other shades to choose from.

04 The Black Wedding Guest Dress TikTokers Love Floerns Women's Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See on Amazon If bright colors aren’t your thing, Curley also loves Flutter Sleeve Dress. Black is almost always a safe option for weddings, but the ruffle details on this dress make it stand out. “This looks like it’s a high-fashion designer dress,” Curley said.

05 A Floral Wedding Guest Dress PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Dress Amazon $41 See on Amazon The floral print and tiered skirt make this Maxi Dress gorgeous for any garden, ranch, or outdoor wedding you’re planning to attend this summer. It also moves beautifully as @theeverydaygrace_ showed on TikTok. I especially love the neutral look of this dress in brown and how Grace styled it with tan heels and a simple clutch.

06 This Viral Tiered Wedding Guest Dress Glamaker Sleeveless Summer Boho Ruffle Beach Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon All the tiers on this dress give it pure princess energy. The wedding might be all about the bride, but you’ll still shine in this ‘fit, especially on the dance floor. Just look at how beautifully it moves in @alliephunter’s TikTok video.

07 An Off-The-Shoulder Wedding Guest Dress JASAMBAC A-Line Wedding Guest Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon This dress is absolutely timeless so you can wear it to weddings for years on years. TikToker Amanda Reeder loves this one because it’s stretchy and has pockets, which is always the dream. She styled her look with gold jewelry and neutral heels.

09 This Viral One-Shoulder Wedding Guest Dress One Shoulder Sleeveless Bandage Dress UONBOX $54 See on Amazon “You cannot tell me this outfit is not giving the baddest wedding guest,” Davida, a curvy stylist on TikTok, says of this bandage dress. The cutout, back leg slit, and bright pink hue will definitely pop in photos, but what really makes this dress ideal for weddings is that its fabric has a bit of stretch so you can spend all night on the dance floor.

10 A Wedding Guest Mini-Dress Cantonwalker Women's Cowl Neck Halter Dress Amazon $37 See on Amazon Weddings are all about the bride, but you’ll definitely score some compliments in this Backless Satin Mini Dress. The shiny fabric and slightly fitted style are eye-catching without being scene-stealing, which the wedding party will appreciate. TikToker Emma Ford took this number and added a shawl, very funky shoes, and, of course, a clutch to amp up the look.

12 A Wedding Guest Dress With Adjustable Thigh Slit WUSENST Women's Split Hem Cocktail Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon According to Lim Sieben, a fashion blogger, this satin dress is the perfect wedding guest dress. The satin will shine in any photos you take and the thigh slit has a drawstring, so you can customize exactly how high it goes.

14 This “Perfect” Tulle Wedding Guest Dress Romwe Romantic Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $38 See on Amazon TikToker @emjacquelyn dubbed Romwe’s Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress the perfect Amazon wedding guest dress for a winery wedding, but I could just as easily imagine it on a fairy bridesmaid. The tulle fabric is airy and romantic so you’ll float throughout the reception.