Wedding season is back on, y’all. As the front of your
fridge gets covered in save-the-dates and invitations, it’s high time to get shopping for wedding guest dresses. Since every wedding has its own unique vibe and dress code, it’s normally a good idea to have one or two wedding guest dress options in rotation. Lately, though, it feels like that number has doubled since every wedding pushed back through 2020 and 2021 is happening this summer.
With so many weddings crammed into so few months, it’s not a bad idea to give your go-to wedding guest dress a break and consider one of these wedding guest dresses that have gone viral on TikTok. They all cost less than $60 and you know they’re good because the internet says so.
Attending weddings can be very expensive. As much as you want to see your friends and family tie the knot, paying for the hotel, travel, and, of course, outfits, really tallies up. That's why snagging a dress that's less than $60 is the dream. Luckily, the fashion experts on TikTok have scoured the internet to find some truly stunning dresses. Below are 15 wedding guest dresses from Amazon you'll love wearing as you shed some tears, hear some speeches, and spend the whole night on the dance floor. 01 A Wedding Guest Dress With Ruching
“Gorgeous, stunning,” is what Ashley Lopez has to say about
swrose’s Bodycon Dress. The ruching detail gives you plenty of space to move. Since you’ll be sitting, standing, and dancing for hours, you’ll want that lasting comfort, not to mention the fact that it also gives you an amazing silhouette. 02 This Cowl Neck Wedding Guest Dress
The best wedding guest dress is one you want to wear over and over again and
Floerns’ Cowl Neck Dress definitely fits that bill. “It is so cute. It literally just falls perfectly.” Kristen Taenzer, a fashion haul TikToker, shared on the app, adding, “I am so obsessed. Someone get me a wedding to go to.” The length makes it appropriate for a range of different occasions and, since the bodice is double-lined, you can skip wearing a bra if you’d like. 03 A Hot Pink Wedding Guest Midi-Dress
Cowl necks are a TikTok wedding guest dress fave. They’re flirty, but elegant, and this one doubles down on being bold while still looking appropriate. In a roundup of wedding guest dress options,
TikToker Molly Curley loved the vibrancy of this specific shade of pink. Luckily, if this color isn’t for you, there are 18 other shades to choose from. 04 The Black Wedding Guest Dress TikTokers Love
If bright colors aren’t your thing, Curley also loves
Flutter Sleeve Dress. Black is almost always a safe option for weddings, but the ruffle details on this dress make it stand out. “This looks like it’s a high-fashion designer dress,” Curley said. 05 A Floral Wedding Guest Dress
The floral print and tiered skirt make this
Maxi Dress gorgeous for any garden, ranch, or outdoor wedding you’re planning to attend this summer. It also moves beautifully as @theeverydaygrace_ showed on TikTok. I especially love the neutral look of this dress in brown and how Grace styled it with tan heels and a simple clutch. 06 This Viral Tiered Wedding Guest Dress
All the tiers on this dress give it pure princess energy. The wedding might be all about the bride, but you’ll still shine in this ‘fit, especially on the dance floor. Just look at how beautifully it moves in
@alliephunter’s TikTok video. 07 An Off-The-Shoulder Wedding Guest Dress
This dress is absolutely timeless so you can wear it to weddings for years on years.
TikToker Amanda Reeder loves this one because it’s stretchy and has pockets, which is always the dream. She styled her look with gold jewelry and neutral heels. 08 This Skater-Style Wedding Guest Dress 09 This Viral One-Shoulder Wedding Guest Dress
“You cannot tell me this outfit is not giving the baddest
wedding guest,” Davida, a curvy stylist on TikTok, says of this bandage dress. The cutout, back leg slit, and bright pink hue will definitely pop in photos, but what really makes this dress ideal for weddings is that its fabric has a bit of stretch so you can spend all night on the dance floor. 10 A Wedding Guest Mini-Dress
Weddings are all about the bride, but you’ll definitely score some compliments in this
Backless Satin Mini Dress. The shiny fabric and slightly fitted style are eye-catching without being scene-stealing, which the wedding party will appreciate. TikToker Emma Ford took this number and added a shawl, very funky shoes, and, of course, a clutch to amp up the look. 11 This Affordable Dupe Wedding Guest Dress 12 A Wedding Guest Dress With Adjustable Thigh Slit
According to
Lim Sieben, a fashion blogger, this satin dress is the perfect wedding guest dress. The satin will shine in any photos you take and the thigh slit has a drawstring, so you can customize exactly how high it goes. 13 A Psychedelic Wedding Guest Dress 14 This “Perfect” Tulle Wedding Guest Dress TikToker @emjacquelyn dubbed Romwe’s Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress the perfect Amazon wedding guest dress for a winery wedding, but I could just as easily imagine it on a fairy bridesmaid. The tulle fabric is airy and romantic so you’ll float throughout the reception. 15 A Wedding Guest Dress With Tasteful Cut-Outs
Cut-outs are not a wedding no-no, but you want to keep them tasteful. The subtle, side peek-a-boos on this
Crochet Maxi Dress and the bandeau style do just that. Beyond showing off a little skin, you’ll also crush the trendy, summer look game since Vanessa Giuliani’s Amazon find is totally crocheted. Don't miss a thing
