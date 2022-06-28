The Summer I Turned Pretty wastes no time cranking the summer romance meter up to 10. In Season 1, Episode 2, Belly has her first date with none other than her middle school bud Cam. While the date didn’t go exactly as planned, Belly’s beachy casual look couldn’t have been more perfect for a night at the drive-in. No matter who you’re rooting for in this very complicated love triangle (or is it more like a square?), I think we can all agree that Belly’s first date outfit is definitely worth stealing.
For her first foray into summer romance, Belly fully embraced her retro tendencies in a light blue crochet top with daisy detailing paired with jean shorts. Crochet tops are a favorite of Belly’s and she actually wears another knit top decorated with daisies in Season 1, Episode 7. Two crochet tanks in one season of summer’s hottest streaming series? There’s a 100% chance that any and all floral patterned knit tops are going to be flying off the racks this summer. For the best dupes for Belly’s first date crochet crop top along with the exact one she wore in Season 1, Episode 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, scroll on.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.