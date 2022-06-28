The Summer I Turned Pretty wastes no time cranking the summer romance meter up to 10. In Season 1, Episode 2, Belly has her first date with none other than her middle school bud Cam. While the date didn’t go exactly as planned, Belly’s beachy casual look couldn’t have been more perfect for a night at the drive-in. No matter who you’re rooting for in this very complicated love triangle (or is it more like a square?), I think we can all agree that Belly’s first date outfit is definitely worth stealing.

For her first foray into summer romance, Belly fully embraced her retro tendencies in a light blue crochet top with daisy detailing paired with jean shorts. Crochet tops are a favorite of Belly’s and she actually wears another knit top decorated with daisies in Season 1, Episode 7. Two crochet tanks in one season of summer’s hottest streaming series? There’s a 100% chance that any and all floral patterned knit tops are going to be flying off the racks this summer. For the best dupes for Belly’s first date crochet crop top along with the exact one she wore in Season 1, Episode 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, scroll on.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Vintage Dupe Crochet Floral Knitted Tank Top Urban Revivo $40 See on Urban Revivo When it comes to dupes, Urban Revivo’s Floral Knit Top is as close to Belly’s OG tank as you can get. It has the same wide straps, white buttons, daisy pattern, and square-neck silhouette.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Pastel Dupe Curve & Plus Floral Crochet Knit Vest Cider $26 See on Cider Throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly’s been a big fan of pastels, especially blues, and this cotton candy crop top is totally within her color palette. Cider’s Floral Crochet Vest has soft pinks, blues, and lavenders that would so easily fit into Belly’s wardrobe.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Lace-Up Dupe ASOS DESIGN Crochet Top with Lace Up Front Detail in Brown ASOS $37 See on ASOS If you’re heading out on a first, second, or umpteenth date, you may want to go a little bolder than Belly’s look. ASOS’ Crochet Top in Brown has the same, loose-knitted style, but adds a lace-up front detail to spice up the aesthetic. The neutral color will also pop against denim shorts.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Sunflower Dupe LA Hearts Sunflower Crochet Tank Top Pacsun $50 $35 See on Pacsun Channel Harry Styles’ "Sunflower, Vol. 6” and fuel your Cousins Beach fantasies by snagging Pacsun’s Sunflower Crochet Tank. Since you’re probably already blasting Harry’s House and The Summer I Turned Pretty is the TV show of the summer, it only makes sense to marry the two with this loose tank top.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Rainbow Dupe Wild Fable Women's Crochet Tiny Tank Top Target $16 See on Target Wild Fang’s Tiny Tank Top is just as soft and airy as Belly’s because it’s also made from a cotton blend material. However, its floral pattern is chockfull of vibrant colors. The contrasting colors pop while the cream base alines with Belly’s sense of style.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Hot Pink Dupe Petite Floral Crochet Square Cami Top Nasty Gal $54 $27 See on Nasty Gal The loose-knit style of Nasty Gal’s Petit Cami Top can take on even the hottest of days, though it may leave you with some interesting tan lines. As a bonus, you can double down on your daisy-filled The Summer I Turned Pretty dream by snagging the matching shorts. I’m sure Belly would approve.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Sunflower Dupe Crochet Sunflower Crop Top Forever 21 $20 $15 See on Forever 21 Forever 21 can always be counted on as a spot for affordable fashion. The brand never misses a trend and, of course, it has a Sunflower Crop Top. The wide straps are reminiscent of Belly’s date outfit, and it’s also made from cotton just like hers.

Belly’s First Date Crop Top Halter Dupe Green Flower Crochet Crop Top PrettyLittleThing $35 See on PrettyLittleThing Even if you’re not spending any time at Cousins Beach, you’ll still have plenty of chances to soak up the sun. The halter neck and backless detail on PrettyLittleThing’s Green Flower Top are perfect for enjoying the highest of UV indexes (don’t forget your sunscreen). Despite having a different cut, this top still ticks a bunch of Belly’s fashion sensibilities. It’s pastel, has lots of daisies, and is super breathable.