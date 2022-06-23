The Summer I Turned Pretty has everyone I know swooning over summer romance and looking up small coastal town AirBnBs. Enough folks are dreaming of debutante balls and love triangles that there’s a surprising amount of The Summer I Turned Pretty merch already available. And while hoodies and T-shirts are all well and good, as a fashion fan, I want a little bit more. I want the actual dress Belly wore for her birthday in Season 1, Episode 3, and I’ve tracked it down because I am a team player.
In case you’re not quite caught up, Belly’s 16th birthday happens in the series’ third episode. As with most things that take place at Cousins’ Beach, there’s a yearslong tradition that comes with Belly’s big day featuring pancakes, presents, and, of course, Conrad and Jeremiah.
For her 16th, Belly starts off the day in the cutest romper of all time. Its vibrant ‘70s print and overall style are incredibly trendy (shoutout to The Summer I Turned Pretty’s wardrobe department). It is, unfortunately, sold out, but you can sign up for a restock notification on the brand’s website, listed below, or buy a romper with the exact vibe and slightly different design details. Either way, you’re bound to find something to love in these 10 sunny, summery rompers.
