The Summer I Turned Pretty has everyone I know swooning over summer romance and looking up small coastal town AirBnBs. Enough folks are dreaming of debutante balls and love triangles that there’s a surprising amount of The Summer I Turned Pretty merch already available. And while hoodies and T-shirts are all well and good, as a fashion fan, I want a little bit more. I want the actual dress Belly wore for her birthday in Season 1, Episode 3, and I’ve tracked it down because I am a team player.

In case you’re not quite caught up, Belly’s 16th birthday happens in the series’ third episode. As with most things that take place at Cousins’ Beach, there’s a yearslong tradition that comes with Belly’s big day featuring pancakes, presents, and, of course, Conrad and Jeremiah.

For her 16th, Belly starts off the day in the cutest romper of all time. Its vibrant ‘70s print and overall style are incredibly trendy (shoutout to The Summer I Turned Pretty’s wardrobe department). It is, unfortunately, sold out, but you can sign up for a restock notification on the brand’s website, listed below, or buy a romper with the exact vibe and slightly different design details. Either way, you’re bound to find something to love in these 10 sunny, summery rompers.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 The Exact Birthday Romper Belly Wore In The Summer I Turned Pretty Floral Print Jumpsuit Mango $60 See on Mango You could all-out cosplay Isabella Conklin in the exact ‘fit she sported in Season 1, Episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but, unsurprisingly, this Floral Print Romper is currently sold out. Fortunately, you can sign up to be alerted as soon as it comes back into stock.

02 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Dupe With Pockets Flower Short Jumpsuit Mango Sizes XXS-XXL $80 See on Mango Luckily, Mango has a pretty close dupe for Belly’s exact romper. The brand’s Flower Short Jumpsuit has big flowers and chunky straps just like the one Belly wore. While this option isn’t backless, it does have pockets which is a major win.

03 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Retro Dupe Glamorous Puff Sleeve Romper in 60s Retro Floral ASOS $60 $42 See on ASOS Tap into Belly’s vintage side with ASOS’ Puff Sleeve Romper. The puff sleeves, button details, and flowy cut will make you feel like you stepped right out of Dirty Dancing while keeping you cool in the summer heat.

04 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Bright Dupe Sugar Thrillz Groove With Me Zip Up Romper Dolls Kill $45 See on Dolls Kill When it comes to bright prints, Sugar Thrillz’ Zip Up Romper is wall-to-wall color. Between the hot pink, mint green, and orange, this romper is as bold as you can get while still having the flower power energy of the one that Belly wore.

05 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Skort Dupe Plus Size Pink & Yellow Floral Print Skirted Dolly Romper Unique Vintage $78 See on Unique Vintage With a skort-style romper, there’s no fear of the wind blowing up your skirt and they help fix thigh chafing like nobody's business. Unique Vintage’s Floral Print Romper has a wrap style like Belly’s birthday romper to give a skirt look from the front and a shorts vibe the back.

06 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Flowy Dupe Bella Floral Pleated Romper in Blue Lucy In The Sky $69 $52 See on Lucy In The Sky Lucy In The Sky’s Pleated Romper has a flouncy silhouette that’ll make you feel like a walking fairy. The tie-back has the same cutout style as Belly’s look and the romper itself features her beloved pastel color palette.

07 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Tropical Dupe Maui Motivation Tropical Sleeveless Romper Fashion Nova $45 See on Fashion Nova If you feel like making a statement, you could go for the less-expected floral print on Fashion Nova’s Sleeveless Romper. The coral color and tropical pattern give off serious vacation vibes that’ll have you ready to summer at Cousins’ Beach.

08 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Chiffon Dupe Willow & Root Floral Skort Romper Buckle $43 See on Buckle Chiffon is one of the best fabrics for taking on the heat and humidity that comes with summer. This romper has a slight stretch, is about as breathable as you can get thanks to its chiffon lining, and is still fitted just like Belly’s birthday romper.

09 Belly’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Birthday Romper Strapless Dupe Orange Floral Print Bandeau Edge Romper PrettyLittleThing $35 See on PrettyLittleThing While maintaining the same retro floral vibe as Belly’s birthday look, the bandeau style of PrettyLittleThing’s Floral Romper leaves your shoulders free to soak up the sun.