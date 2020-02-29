Everyone likes a cute pair of shoes, but footwear needs vary based on location, weather, and lifestyle. It almost goes without saying that the best winter sneakers for women should always be warm, durable, and slip-resistant. Even so, every element of a sneaker’s design can play into this, from its overall shape, to the materials used, to the construction of its sole.

When it comes to the shape of your shoe, a mid-top or high-top sneaker is great for winter, as it offers the comfort of a trainer with the taller shaft of a cold-weather boot. This extra coverage protects your ankles from lower temperatures, cold winds, and unexpected snowfall.

As for the materials, the shoe’s upper will affect how well it fends off cold, wet weather. Leather is a durable, breathable, and warm material that's perfect for colder days. Wool is another popular material for winter sneakers as it's lightweight, cozy, and breathable. More budget-friendly shoes are often made of synthetic materials, which typically aren’t as durable — but they can work for milder and drier winter days, especially when paired with a warm pair of socks. Some sneakers are already waterproof, but if you end up purchasing a non-waterproof pair, you can reinforce them with a waterproof spray for shoes.

Another thing to think about is reliable traction on snow and ice. Most shoes designed to prevent slipping will feature an outsole made of softer, stickier rubber to help you cling to the ground. But more importantly, look for a shoe with deep grooves in its tread, which will offer you more traction on wet surfaces. This is especially crucial if you’re looking for winterized running shoes to wear outdoors.

Lastly, the interior of the shoe can really impact its ability to insulate your toes from the cold. A shoe that has some kind of extra lining, whether it’s faux fur or another soft fabric, will help your feet stay warm and cozy on the coldest of days.

From leather high-tops to wool slip-ons, here are the best winter sneakers for women available on Amazon.

01 A Sneaker Boot With On-Trend Details: Sorel Kinetic Caribou Bootie Sorel Kinetic Caribou Bootie Amazon $112 See On Amazon You get the best of both sneakers and boots with these Sorel insulated sneaker boots. They're designed to keep you dry and warm with 100 grams of insulation and microfleece beneath their waterproof leather and felt uppers. The molded EVA midsole is lightweight and supportive, and the rubber outsole has a nice toothy tread to help you keep your grip. If you don’t need as much traction, Sorel’s Out N About III Conquest is also waterproof and insulated at a slightly lower price point. A helpful review: “They are SUUUUPER comfortable! And very warm…The traction is AMAZING! Which is one of the reasons I picked them. I love that they have a modern/athletic/nice look to them. They'll never be super dressy but I feel like they look nicer than the average pair of athletic shoes.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 12

02 These Mid-Cut Shoes With Toasty Faux Fur Lining: TOMS Paxton Winterized Slip-On TOMS Paxton Winterized Slip-Ons Amazon $62 See On Amazon With a water-resistant suede upper and faux fur lining, the TOMS Paxton Slip-Ons are sure to keep you warm. They have a boot-like profile, but they feel and function entirely like a slip-on sneaker. The cushioned insole is removable, and the slip-on style makes it easy to pop them on and go — just don't pull too hard on the heel tabs, as reviewers say they're largely decorative. The tread on the custom-molded rubber outsole isn't very deep, so these shoes are a better bet for running errands around town than navigating truly slippery terrain on longer walks. The faux fur-lined Paxton sneaker comes in a few different colors, including dark brown and birch, as well as a synthetic black crocodile material. You can also snag it without the fuzzy lining in taupe and black if you prefer a more streamlined look. A helpful review: “My go-to winter sneaker…The inside is so soft and feels like slippers. They are super easy to slide on! Wear with jeans, leggings, etc. I wear them non-stop to do errands and not only are they warm- they are so comfortable. I’ve gotten so many compliments asking where they are from!” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 12

03 A Waterproof Sneaker For Winter Running: Saucony Peregrine 11 GTX Saucony Peregrine 11 GTX Sneaker Amazon $150 See On Amazon The Saucony Peregrine 11 GTX sneaker is made for tackling cold, wet weather. It features an exceptionally grippy rubber outsole with chunky treads that give you the traction you need for slippery surfaces. The brand’s award-winning cushioned support absorbs impact, while a built-in rock plate ensures total protection on jagged trails. And the upper is made with famously reliable GORE-TEX to provide waterproof protection without weighing you down — in fact, they weigh just 10 ounces each. A helpful review: “These have been exactly what I was looking for for winter trail-running in Minnesota. I primarily run on packed-snow trails with a good variety of flat, uphill, and downhill sections. They keep my feet warm and dry and provide great traction, even on the hills.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 5 — 12

04 These Faux Fur-Lined Ankle Boots For A Great Price: BenSorts Fur-Lined Winter Bootie BenSorts Fur-Lined Winter Bootie Amazon $38 See On Amazon These BenSorts winter sneakers are a perfect match for anyone on a budget. They have faux fur lining that extends onto the removable footbeds, laces that go all the way up the shaft for a comfortable fit, and a rubber outsole with good tread for traction. Meanwhile, their 200 grams of Thermolite insulation promise to keep you plenty cozy in freezing temps. With their fabric uppers, these sneakers aren't 100% weatherproof — although they are water-resistant — and won’t offer you the warmth of some of the pricier shoes on this list, but they’re a solid option for cool temperatures if you don't want to break the bank. (Just make sure to pair them with a pair of warm socks.) A helpful review: “Whoever wrote they felt like sneakers was correct! They give a lot of support and they were very warm in the snow today!” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11

05 Some Luxe Leather High-Tops: ECCO Soft 7 High Top Sneaker ECCO Soft 7 High Top Sneaker Amazon $85 See On Amazon The ECCO Soft 7 high-tops have a supple leather exterior that comes in two different colors, and it's lined in supple leather with removable insoles. Their lace-up front is a cinch to adjust. According to many reviewers, these sneakers have loads of support for high arches — but you can remove the insoles if you need a little more space. The tread is fairly shallow, so don't pop these on when it's icy out, but they're otherwise a solid pair of winter sneakers. Though the leather upper isn't described as water-resistant, you can always use a waterproofing spray or just wear them on cold-but-dry winter days. A helpful review: “Comfortable for long walking and travel. Keeps my feet warm in the winter and non-sweaty in the summer.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 4 — 12.5

06 A Breathable Merino Wool Sneaker: LeMouton Classic Wool Lace-Up Sneaker LeMouton Classic Wool Lace-Up Sneaker Amazon $89 See On Amazon With a 73% Merino wool outer, 100% Merino wool lining, and removable wool-padded footbed, these LeMouton wool sneakers are super breathable and moisture-wicking, making them perfect for winter, summer, and everything in between. Plus, they're machine washable, too. The rubber sole isn’t designed for lots of traction, nor is the Merino upper water-resistant, so the shoe is best for drier days when there isn't a lot of snow or ice on the ground. The LeMouton sneakers come in nine different colors and are 50% lighter than standard kicks, weighing less than 5 ounces each. A helpful review: “So comfortable. I thought I was buying Allbirds. But I like these so much that I bought another pair.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 6 — 9

07 A Chic High-Top Sneaker In Waterproof Leather: ECCO Soft 7 TRED Gore-TEX High Sneaker ECCO Soft 7 TRED Gore-TEX High Sneaker Amazon $170 See On Amazon This souped-up version of the ECCO Soft 7 high-top sneaker can handle the cold, sloppy conditions that a hiking shoe is designed for — but it looks much more like a fashion sneaker. It has a rubber sole with chunky tread for traction, anatomically-designed midsole with shock absorption, and a GORE-TEX membrane that makes the leather upper breathable and waterproof. They lace up the front and have a soft shearling lining with a padded collar that hugs your ankle, and include two pairs of laces to cover both good looks and practicality. There’s also a side zipper so you can lace them up once and forget about it, coupled with jagged lug tread for stability. A helpful review: “These boots have all the features I needed for a winter trip to Europe... good arch support, a removable liner so I can insert my orhotics, warm fuzzy lining, and waterproofing. I wore them all over Rome and Florence, over cobblestone streets and through miles of museums, and they were comfortable all the way. They are also very cute and contemporary looking.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 4 — 13