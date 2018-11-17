When you're walking in chilly weather, the last thing you want is footwear that's soaked through. Luckily, the best cold-weather boots will protect your feet and keep them dry — without any awkward bulk.

Before you buy, there are a few key things to look for in a good pair of boots

Waterproof material. Because most cold weather is accompanied by snow, freezing rain, or ice, choosing boots that are waterproof, or at the very least, water-resistant is essential.

Excellent traction. A pair of snow boots with extra deep treads to help prevent slipping if the ground turns icy, which — let's face it — it will.

Double layers (or an extra interior lining). You'll also want to make sure your boots are insulated well on the inside. While some boots are lined with luxe suede and authentic sheep's wool, even just an extra layer of fleece lining can help trap in more warmth.

With so many choices out there, it can be tricky to figure out which boots are worth the price and which ones will end up leaking. Here, shop a roundup of some of the best cold-weather boots to help keep your comfortable as the temps drop.

1 Best Tall Boots The North Face Women's Nuptse Purna $96 Amazon See On Amazon The outer shell of these tall winter boots is 100 percent waterproof, and the inner shell is constructed of a water-resistant suede-velvet material, making them warm and durable. Plus, these boots feature a compression-molded footbed, so they conform to your feet as you walk for maximum comfort. And if you're worried about slipping, you can forget about it when you're wearing these boots. The outsole features The North Face's signature "Winter Grip" technology, and the treads are temperature-sensitive so they won't freeze up. Available sizes: 5 - 11

2 Best Short Boot Keen Women's Elsa Waterproof Winter Boot $130 Amazon See On Amazon These short cold-weather boots are perfect for tackling frigid temps without the added height. The outer shell is constructed of synthetic and waterproof leather, and the thick, rubber sole is waterproof. On the inside, the leather lining is both soft and breathable, so it traps in just the right amount of heat to keep you warm without making you sweat. As a bonus, these boots come in a ton of fun colors and patterns you can mix and match. The only downside to these boots is that some reviewers mentioned a few seams along the sole became loose over time. Available sizes: 5 - 11

4 Best Dress Boots Dream Pairs Women's Faux Fur-Lined Winter Boots $40 Amazon See On Amazon While these dress boots don't look like a classic winter boot, they feature a rubber outsole that's 100 percent waterproof to keep your feet dry. Plus, their lightly-cushioned insole provides support and extra comfort in even the coldest weather. The zip closures and internal faux fur lining make them easy to seal the boots and trap in heat. One thing to keep in mind: While the soles are waterproof, the boots themselves are not, so you'll have to be careful to stay out of the snow when you're wearing these. Available sizes: 5 - 12