Sneakers are a staple of anyone’s closet, bringing both style and comfort to your favorite outfits, and the best high-top sneakers will instantly upgrade your look. They look equally great paired with rolled-up mom jeans as they do with a midi dress — delivering a laidback look in a classic style.

High-top sneakers are usually made of canvas, which is breathable, flexible, and easy to clean. While canvas lends a relaxed aesthetic to your daily outfit, a leather sneaker adds a glam or luxe element; sneakers may also come in more affordable polyurethane (faux) leather if you prefer a vegan alternative.

High tops got their start as trainers for basketball players, but the now-classic shoes add streetwear style and ankle support to your everyday outfit. Most sneakers have laces, but you’ll also find high-top shoes that you can simply slip on and off for when you want a hassle-free option.

Rubber outsoles are the go-to for high-top sneakers, and they add traction and a non-slip quality to your shoe for safe walking. Bonus points for high-tops with cushioned insoles for more comfortable all-day wear.

Add any of the high-top sneakers below to your wardrobe for an instant style boost that's both comfortable and cute. Each pair is highly rated on Amazon, including a cult favorite with more than 14,000 reviews.

01 These Iconic High-Top Sneakers Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker Amazon $90 See On Amazon Chuck Taylor All-Stars are an instantly recognizable high-top sneaker, and this pair is highly rated on Amazon with over 14,000 reviews. The iconic white shoe, with a stripe detail on the platform, complements so many outfits and styles. The canvas upper is soft and flexible with a lace-up closure. OrthoLite insoles add comfortable cushioning to the shoe and vulcanized rubber soles give them good grip. Plus, reviewers report they have a roomy toe box that's comfortable even for wide feet. Choose from more than a dozen colors, including black, gray, and floral print. A helpful review: "[...] Chucks are great with jeans, shorts, dressed up, or dressed down with casual clothes, socks or without socks for a summer, laid back look. Easy to care for, just wipe them off around the toe caps and soles. Canvas feel is great for warmer weather.” Available Sizes: 5— 17

02 And A More Affordable Alternative ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you love the look of Chuck Taylors, but you're on a budget, try these high-top sneakers that look very similar for a fraction of the price. They're also made of canvas with a lace-up closure, anti-skid rubber sole, and classic stripes at the platform. This washable pair is available in eight other colors and patterns, including black and red. A helpful review: “[These] shoes are amazing, comfortable, and just as advertised. Can dress them up or down. Highly recommend especially for the price. [...]” Available Sizes: 5 — 11

03 Some Hidden-Wedge Platform High-Tops For A Great Price UBFEN Hidden Wedge Platform High Top Sneakers $39 See On Amazon Add some lift to your look with these hidden-wedge platform sneakers with more than 2,000 Amazon reviews. They’re available in a range of fun colorways, including a neon green pick, and between the platform height and insole height you gain approximately 2 inches of height. There’s a rubber sole for grip and an easy lace-up closure that’s topped off with a Velcro strap. A helpful review: “When I first got them, I thought regular hightops-which is what I was looking for. but they weren't. They have hidden wedges. But not too high and so comfortable. I'm always getting compliments when I wear them. And when I mention they have a slight Comfortable wedge..... people are amazed with it. [...]” Available Sizes: 4.5 — 10

04 These Retro High-Top Sneakers Reebok Freestyle Hi Walking Shoe Amazon $75 See On Amazon For a retro vibe that still feels fresh right now, try on these Reebook high-top sneakers. They're made with real leather for the upper and come with both laces and two Velcro straps at the ankle that can be tightened or loosened to adjust the fit. These shoes have rubber soles and an EVA midsole lined in terry cloth for lightweight and comfortable cushioning. They're a popular shoe with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. A helpful review: “These fit so nicely. They are so so so comfortable as well. I have had them for over a year and they still have held up nicely. These are my absolute go-to shoes. Comfortable for long walking distances and standing a long time. They are also super cute. [...] Highly highly recommend. Love reeboks so much” Available Sizes: 5 — 12

05 A Pair Of Vintage-Inspired Canvas High-Tops With Leather Accents Burnetie High Top Vintage Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon A canvas high-top with vintage touches, this pair from Burnetie is endlessly versatile and supremely comfortable (thanks to the Ortholite insole). There’s a side zipper on the inside for the easiest on and off, and the leather accents along the toe and heel elevate the classic sneaker style. A helpful review: “I've owned a lot of canvas sneakers and let me tell you - these ones make me feel classy. Nice quality and fit nicely as well. I love the zipper on the inside of the ankle, I never have to tie my shoes!” Available Sizes: 6 — 11

06 A Stylish Pair Of High-Top Leather Sneakers UGG Women's Olli Sneaker Amazon $120 See On Amazon For a touch of glam, these stylish high-top sneakers are 100% leather that looks luxe even on the casual style shoe. Though they have laces, these sneakers also feature side zippers so you can slip in and out of this pair, too. These shoes would make a simple black or white tee outfit look polished, and they have rubber soles with cozy foam insoles. This pair also comes in four other neutral colors, some of which have a suede finish. A helpful review: “These are stylish and comfortable. I get compliments on them all the time, and once friend immediately ordered her own pair on seeing mine. They look like they could have hard soles like Vans, but are actually far more comfortable. I like the side zip, but still need to loosen the laces to get them on. Maybe after they're broken in more I can just use the side zip.” Available Sizes: 5 — 12

07 This Leopard Pair Of Slip-On High-Tops ZGR High Top Slip on Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Slipping into these lace-free high-top sneakers is easy with elastic goring on each side, and the leopard print promises to immediately elevate any outfit. They're made of microfiber faux leather that's water repellent with anti-slip soles (though it's not clear if they're rubber). These cute shoes also come in snake print and several neutral colors. A helpful review: “[...] Definitely now my everyday shoe and worth the money! they are the most comfortable shoes and also have a pretty good stretch to them. Goes with everything from jeans and a sweater to leggings and a cute top, goes with dresses and rompers and even your "lazy day" outfits! Can't wait to wear these to game days and around campus!” Available Sizes: 6 — 11

08 An Athletic Pair Of Puma High-Tops In Cute Colors Puma Phenom Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you love a more athletic look and feel, these high-top sneakers fit the bill with a lightweight canvas upper and supportive foam midsole. They have a breathable mesh collar insert and both laces and a midfoot Velcro strap. They have a unique design that includes an ornate platform, plus they come in five colors that include olive green and black. A helpful review: "These are stylish and comfortable sneakers! It is sometimes difficult to find a good looking sneaker that has excellent support for your arches. This one is the bomb!! I like these sneakers also because they allow your feet to breathe. A silky smooth mesh is located on each side of the ankle area allowing your feet comfort and access to air. [...] I have nothing but high praise for these sneakers. They feel good on my feet and boy do they look fantastic!! I hope that Puma keeps making this style because I am likely to buy this one again and again!!” Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

09 These Sparkly High-Top Sneakers For A Glam Moment GOTTA FLURT Disco II Fashion Sneakers Amazon $65 See On Amazon These glittery high-top sneakers are covered with glam sequins on the upper. They have a comfy memory foam insole and come in two colors: black or the featured silver. The sturdy rubber soles provide traction so you stay on your feet no matter what moves you’re making out on the dance floor. A helpful review: "These sneakers fit well and I love them. I walked 3 miles in them with no issues. Comfortable.” Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11