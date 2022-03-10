Suni Lee just celebrated her 19th birthday in an outfit fit for an Olympian. Though the whole look served sleekness and flirty fun from top to bottom, the ensemble showed off the gold medalist’s signature accessory — an Olympic rings necklace, a go-to favorite of Lee’s — to perfection with its low neckline.

While ringing in her last year as a teen on Tuesday, March 9, the world champion gymnast shared her birthday outfit on Instagram in a post simply captioned, “more lifeee.” In the pic, Lee wears a curve-hugging little black dress accented with a deep plunging necklace and a split bodice. She accessorized her LBD with simple earrings, some peachy and high gloss glam, and, of course, her Olympic rings necklace, prominently displayed front and center.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed this meaningful tribute to Lee’s recording-breaking run at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics before. You can spot the statement-making piece of jewelry in many of the world champ’s Instagram posts, including the campaign photos for her collection with Pretty Little Thing. Lee also keeps this necklace in frequent rotation for more casual looks, like when she’s training with her fellow NCAA gymnasts, for example, and also while out and about on campus at Auburn University, where she’s a student.

Earlier that night, the gymnast shared another sweet pic of herself via her Instagram Stories, wearing a satin bomber jacket, a velvet top with sheer paneling, and high-waisted jeans, before swapping out the more casual separates for her LBD and Olympic rings necklace. Both looks play with texture and give a snatched waist silhouette perfectly suited for a night of celebration.

The latter was a hit on the ‘Gram and garnered a number of well wishes from celebs and fellow athletes, including fellow gymnasts Olivia Dunne and Angelina Melnikova, and former Bachelor Matt James, whom Lee competed against on Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

This isn’t the first way Lee has honored her historic Olympic run. The now-college student — who became the first Asian American athlete to earn the all-round Olympic gold medal in gymnastics — also has an Olympic rings tattoo on her forearm, which she revealed to fans after her time in Tokyo. Now, she continues to make history as the first Olympic athlete to go from the podium to college-level competition within her sport. Though she’s hitting the books and competing for smaller audiences, Lee continues to wow NCAA judges with her gymnastics routines on the floor and uneven bars, pulling in record-breaking crowds, and even scoring a perfect 10. I, for one, can’t wait to see what she does — and wears — next. Chances are, she’ll keep going for the gold.