Suni Lee Just Made NCAA Gymnastics History With This Unreal Routine

Olympian Suni Lee has just made history for the third time. On Friday, Feb. 25 while competing with her college gymnastics team at Auburn University, the gymnast accomplished a move that had never been done before on the collegiate level: the Nabieva. The excitement didn’t stop there, though. Later, Lee scored a perfect 10 for her performance on beam, making her the first Auburn gymnast to accomplish such a task in the Auburn Arena, per the program. The video of Suni Lee’s Nabieva uneven bars routine making NCAA history is unreal.

Lee performed the Nabieva while competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which in turn earned her the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. Her Olympic win made history as she became the first Asian-American to earn gold in the category. According to Yahoo! Sports, the Nabieva consists of swinging around the high bar while in the layout position (which is a perfectly straight body), and then passing over the bar backward before grabbing it again.

Lee earned a 9.975 for the performance, indicating that one of the judges gave her a 10 and the other a 9.950, per the program.

As the first American Olympian to move to NCAA gymnastics — another historic marker for Lee — she made the move that had never been seen before at this level look like a breeze. In fact, Lee first performed the difficult move nearly a decade ago while attending Auburn's gymnastic camp for juniors.

“It's so fun for me,” Lee said. “I want people to not know what I'm going to do. I get to look back and say I made history.”

Lee continued the historic night with yet another whirlwind routine on the beam. The 18-year-old landed a perfect 10, which marked her as the first gymnast from Auburn to do so under their home arena, per the program.

At the end of the night, Lee won the all-around, allowing Auburn to narrowly defeat Kentucky with a score of 197.925 to 197.150, resulting in the highest scores in program history.

“So surreal,” Lee said. “It really does feel like a family the way we all celebrated together. It's not like anything I've ever experienced in my life. It was pure happiness. Our energy was way up there.”

Lee has proven time and time again that she is at the top of her game, and it’s exciting to see what she’ll accomplish next.