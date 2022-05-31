You Can Buy Stranger Things’ Retro 'Fits For Your Own '80s Style Moments

Mike, Eleven, Steve, and the rest of the crew are finally back with the first part of Stranger Things Season 4, which means their retro ‘80s fashion is taking over the airwaves once more. If you’re feeling nostalgic and looking to channel your favorite characters’ rad styles, you can now do it with more ease than ever. Rather than thrifting and hoping to stumble across the perfect piece, Quiksilver dropped a whole Stranger Things collection with some clothes you’ve actually already seen on the small screen.

Whether you’ve just started or finished all seven episodes of Season 4: Part One, you may have noticed the Byers family and Elle have packed up and ditched the bad luck of Hawkins, Indiana in favor of sunnier skies in Lenora Hills in California. To fit in with this new locale, they’ve gotten a surfer makeover with the help of some of Quiksilver’s original, archival pieces from the ‘80s worn throughout the series.

For this drop, there’s so much going on. And by that I mean there’s not one capsule collection, but five. To steal styles Steve, Nancy, and Mike actually wear in Season 4, there’s the Cast Wardrobe Collection. Or, you can reference the show by snagging pieces of Quiksilver’s Surfer Boy Pizza Collection, a nod to new character Argyle. To round out your clothing haul with some more ‘80s throwbacks, there are the SoCal pastels of the Lenora Hills Surf Club Collection, the rock and roll looks of the Hellfire Surf Club Collection, and the classic looks from the 1986 capsule.

This collab has been in the ether for the past three years, and Stranger Things costume designer Amy Parris couldn’t think of any brand better than Quiksilver to bring it to light. "Quiksilver was an integral part of California fashion in the 1980s. The show is so true to the period that it only made sense to infuse Quiksilver archive pieces through the show this season," Parris told Gear Patrol. "Together, Quiksilver and I worked meticulously to make sure the fit, fabric and feel of each garment was both true to the period and akin to the characters’ closets.”

You can shop all of these Stranger Things T-shirts, shorts, and other goodies — starting at $25 and capping at $120 — on Quiksilver.com or at participating Quiksilver locations.