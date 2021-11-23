SKIMS Is Putting Its Cozy Collection On Sale For Black Friday (!)

Kim Kardashian has changed the game of loungewear, shapewear, and underwear with her brand SKIMS. The neutral pieces have been selling like hotcakes, and if you haven’t gotten in on the hype, now’s your best chance. SKIMS is having a Black Friday sale, so you better get ready to score all the Kardashian-approved bralettes, underwear, and loungewear pieces your heart desires.

In the past years, SKIMS has kept its Black Friday deal under wraps. For 2019 and 2020, the Kardashian-owned brand only shared information on its deals to email subscribers who were then put on a waitlist. But, SKIMS did its first public sale for Memorial Day 2021, and it’s going to keep the discounts rolling this Black Friday.

SKIMS sold out massively during its past sales (the website even crashed during last year’s Black Friday sale), and those weren’t open to the general public. So this Black Friday event is going to be hectic, to say the least. You’re going to want to set your alarm to ensure you get all the pieces you want.

When does SKIMS’ Black Friday 2021 sale start?

The SKIMS Black Friday sale will start at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, so you’ll have some time before your turkey coma to put your order in. As this is the shapewear brand’s second public sale, you may want to be prepared for the website to be a little slow. You definitely won’t be the only person trying to get a discount on some SKIMS.

When does SKIMS’ Black Friday 2021 sale end?

Despite the rush you may feel to get online, the sale will actually run until Monday, Nov. 29. That gives you a few days to get through all SKIMS has to offer. And, if you cross your fingers, it may mean the brand has time to restock some of the products that will inevitably sell out. (I might be trying to manifest a lot here, but I can’t help it.)

What's included in SKIMS’ Black Friday 2021 sale?

You’ll be able to get your hands on a ton of SKIMS products during the Black Friday sale. The brand is offering discounts on some of the best-selling collections, and you’ll find slashed prices on underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. And for the first time ever, SKIMS will also offer a discount on the Cozy collection. There’s a waitlist of over half a million people for this collection, so this is huge.

As far as the actual discount amount that SKIMS will be offering, you’ll have to wait and see what the brand reveals during the sale itself. For some context, during the brand’s Memorial Day sale in May, there were select pieces going for 50% off. If that’s anything to go by, this Black Friday sale is going to be one for the books.

SKIMS’ private Black Friday sales over the past two years have both sold out almost entirely, so your best course of action is to stock your cart early and wait for the sale to check out. Below are some SKIMS products that are bound to make your Black Friday all the better.

