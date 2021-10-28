You Can Get Up To 20% Off Your Sephora Order During Their Holiday Savings Event

If you’re a member of Sephora’s rewards program and feel like it’s time to revamp your beauty routine, you’re in luck. Get ready to shop for all new skin care and makeup products at Sephora’s 2021 holiday savings event. No matter if your member status is Insider or Rouge, there are deals for every level of membership. If you’re a BeautyINSIDER member at Sephora, all you need is the coveted ~promo code~ and you can get a head start on your Black Friday shopping as early as Nov. 5.

At Sephora, there are three different levels of BeautyINSIDER membership. The lowest tier is Insider, which is free to join and opens up a ton of discounts to members. The next level is VIB, and requires that you spend $350 a year to qualify. It opens up a few new deals, but has nothing on Sephora’s highest level: Rouge. For Sephora lovers that spend $1,000 per year and want to get the maximum amount of bargains, this BeautyINSIDER level is for you.

This year, Sephora is running deals way before Black Friday, so you can start the season of savings off right. To make the most out of Sephora’s BeautyINSIDER sale, here are all the details you need.

When does Sephora’s BeautyINSIDER 2021 sale start?

Courtesy of Sephora

The status of your membership does affect when you’ll get to start shopping. For Rouge members, the deals are launching on Nov. 5, whereas VIBs won’t get to start lining their pockets with beauty products until Nov. 9. Insiders can get in on the deals starting on Nov. 11.

When does Sephora’s BeautyINSIDER 2021 sale end?

You’ll have a few days to make the most of Sephora’s discounts no matter what level you are, since Sephora’s BeautyINSIDER holiday sale ends on Nov. 15. It’s one of two sale events Sephora has each year, so you don’t want to sleep through it.

What’s the Sephora BeautyInsider Holiday Savings Event promo code?

In order to take advantage of all of these deals, you’ll need the coveted promo code, which is YAYHOLIDAY. Make sure to add it to your order and watch your total price sink.

What's included in Sephora’s BeautyINSIDER 2021 sale?

Depending on your level, you can get bargains from 10% to 20% off some of the most coveted beauty products. There are some exclusions on what you can get discounted but brands like Biossance, Milk Makeup, and JVN are all included. To get a sneak peak at products you’ll be able get for a steal, scroll below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.