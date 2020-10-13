Calling all Sephora Beauty Insiders: The holiday season has come early for you. Rather than wait for Black Friday (Nov. 26 this year) for endless sales, you can save on your favorite makeup and skincare products as early as Oct. 30, depending on your Sephora Beauty Insider status. For Sephora's 2020 Holiday Savings Event, Beauty Insiders can save up to 20% off. Using the code "HOLIDAYFUN," members from Insider- to Rouge-level will be able to take part in different levels of savings.

If you're new to the game of Sephora Beauty Insider levels, don't fear; it's pretty simple. Those of Rouge status, meaning they spend $1,000 or more a year at Sephora, can snag 20% off their orders starting Oct. 30 until midnight on Nov. 9. VIBs — those who spend $350 annually — will get 15% off starting Nov. 3 through Nov. 9. Lastly, for Insiders, the starting level of the Sephora Rewards Program, you have from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9 to get 10% off your beauty haul. And no matter your status, you can redeem your discount as many times as you like over your designated time period. Even better, there's still time to sign up for Sephora's Beauty Insider program if you haven't done so already.

But before you resign yourself to your shopping dates, you may want to reach out to any Rouges you know. On Oct. 30 and 31, according to Allure, Rouge members can bring a VIB or Insider member with them as an in-store guest, and you, too, can cash in on 20% off.

Courtesy of Sephora

The sale includes almost all of Sephora's vast collection of beauty brands and products, so while you're treating yourself, you can also get a jump on holiday shopping. The sale is taking place in-store and online, but before you go to your nearest Sephora, make sure you know and follow all of the beauty brand's health guidelines, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even though it's only October, it's starting to feel like the most wonderful time of the year with Sephora's 2020 Holiday Savings Event on the way. As long as you're enrolled in Sephora's Beauty Rewards Program, all you need to get in on the fun is to use the code "HOLIDAYFUN" at checkout. Before your sale time comes, here's what you should be eyeing:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.