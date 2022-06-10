Puffer bags are the latest purse style turning heads in the fashion world which, honestly, makes so much sense. Comfy clothes like lounge sets and sweatsuits have become super trendy since Covid locked everyone in back in 2020, and now the cozy vibes are spreading into the world of accessories. Rather than just rocking your softest clothes, you can practically carry a pillow, courtesy of trendy puffer bags. They’re padded, quilted, and comfortable enough that you could use one as a head rest in a pinch.

Puffer bags have also been all the rage on the high fashion runways as of late. Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Off White all have their own versions of the purse. As different as they all may look, each features a quilted style reminiscent of a puffer coat packed up with so much stuffing, it puts Build-A-Bear workers to shame. Even though it’s a favorite style of high-end designers, don’t worry. You don’t have to break out the luxury fashion money to snag your own puffer bag. These 20 options, all under $30, are a great place to start. It really doesn’t get any cuter — or comfier — than this.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Little Puffer Purse Ruched Shoulder Bag Forever 21 $18 $8 See on Forever 21 The sweet pink shade of Forever 21’s Ruched Shoulder Bag is the perfect way to add a pop of color to any outfit. The padded fabric means there’s zero risk of chafing, and it’ll perfectly fit your phone, keys, and wallet. In other words, meet your best friend for a very lightweight night on the town.

A Celebrity-Approved Puffer Tote Bag Puffy Tote Bag Rare Beauty $25 See on Rare Beauty Throw any doubts you have about how stylist puffer bags right out the window because Selena Gomez’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty, dropped its own Puffy Tote. “I am in love,” one reviewer wrote, “So soft and beautiful. Color is gorgeous. It’s nice and spacious. It’s also embroidered which I love because the Rare Beauty logo won’t rub off.”

The “Everything You Need” Puffer Bag Large Capacity Stitch Detail Hobo Bag SHEIN $13 See on SHEIN When you need to take even more on the go, SHEIN’s Stitch Detail Bag has your back. It’s big enough to fit your laptop, a water bottle, book, and lunch for a full day. And, since it has a padded quality, your shoulder won’t ache from carrying all that weight.

The Timeless Puffer Bag Quilted Tote Bag Emery Rose $14 See on Emery Rose Emery Rose’s Quilted Tote Bag is the basic quilted bag everyone needs. Its neutral color brings a sharp, streamlined edge to anything you pair it with, and it has a timeless silhouette that you’ll love for years and years to come.

The Summer Puffer Bag No Boundaries Puffy Quilted Tie-Dye Women's Crossbody Handbag Walmart $15 See on Walmart If you have summer on your mind, No Boundaries’ Puffy Handbag is a must. Not only is tie-dye is funky and bright, but it’s made from 100% nylon, which means it’s waterproof and incredibly easy to keep clean. Boat, beach, and pool trips are no match for this puffer purse.

The Puffer Bag To Fit It All Black Padded Tote Bag PrettyLittleThing $42 $22 See on PrettyLittleThing You could probably fit an entire Thanksgiving meal in PrettyLittleThing’s Padded Tote Bag. Its quilted style gives it a bubble wrap look that you’ll find satisfying to touch, while also adding a layer of graphic texture that levels up on the quilting you know and love.

A Hand-Held Puffer Bag Padded Nylon Tote Ardene $25 See on Ardene Ardene’s Padded Nylon Tote can be styled in a slew of different ways. You can rock it as a crossbody when you want your hands free, or carry it by the handles to make it more of a statement piece.

A Clean, Eco-Friendly Puffer Bag Padded Shopper H&M $25 See on H&M Sustainable, eco-friendly purses aren’t the easiest to find, but H&M’s Padded Shopper is almost as clean as it gets. Both this bag liner and shell are made out of 100% recycled materials, so you can feel like a sustainable boss every time you use it.

The Statement Puffer Bag BDSX Large Puffer Tote Bag Amazon $23 See on Amazon The bold red of BDSX’s Puffer Tote is vibrant enough to stop traffic, which is basically what what every aspiring street fashion lover needs. It also has interior pockets and a magnetic closure too, so you don’t have to worry about your stuff getting lost in the shuffle of life.

The Pillowiest Of Puffer Bags Winter New Luxury Puffer Bag for Women Cotton Down Padded Lightweight Female Shoulder Purse Waterproof Handbag Ali Express $49 $18 See on Ali Express It’ll be a struggle not to move Ali Express’ Cotton Down Padded Handbag into your bed to cuddle with every night. If it does actually make it out of your house, you’ll be happy to know it promises to be super lightweight, so there’s no fear of this bag digging into your shoulder or causing any aches as you go about your business.

The Flowery Puffer Bag Puffy Daisy Ladies Handbag Unicun $45 $22 See on Unicun There’s only one thing better than a floral print purse, and that’s actually toting around a flower. Unlike a hard plastic bag that holds the petals’ shape, Unicun’s Puffy Daisy Handbags won’t run the risk of cutting your hand each time you grab your wallet.

The Y2K Puffer Backpack GBLQ PLUS Iridescent Backpack, Ultra Soft Nylon Shiny Puffer, Lightweight Quilted Casual Daypack Book Bag for Girl Women Amazon $24 See on Amazon Are you all about your butterfly hair clips? Do you need several large bins to store your Tamagotchis, soda-flavored lip glosses, Discman, and CD collection? Even if you’re not that into the ‘90s and early ‘00s, you can tap into the Y2K aesthetic with GBLQ’s Iridescent Book Bag.

A Travel Puffer Duffle Bag Hunterbee Middle Quilted Nylon Padding Tote Bag Puffy Puffer Waterproof Down Handbags Casual Everyday Travel Down Shoulder Amazon $20 See on Amazon Be it by land, air, or sea, the best way to keep all your things protected when traveling is with a padded duffle bag like Hunterbee’s Travel Handbag. It’s small enough that you don’t have to put it in overhead storage, but big enough that you could probably sneak in at least one or two more outfits than you *technically* need.

Going Out Puffer Bag Black Quilted Wallet Bag Rue21 $15 $7 See on Rue21 Puffer bags don’t have to be massive or make a bold statement. You can make a far more subtle fashion choice with a puffer as well. Rue21’s Quilted Wallet Bag is a classic going-out bag. It’s tiny, black, and has a nice long strap for easy, comfy wear.

A Touch Of Gold Puffer Bag Faux Leather Padded Shoulder Bag Nasty Gal $42 $21 See on Nasty Gal I love the two gold chains that come with Nasty Gal’s Padded Shoulder Bag, which makes it easy to rock your purse over your shoulder or crossbody as you see fit. Bonus: The spare chain could easily be used as a necklace or a belt when your ‘fit needs some more gold.

A Puffer Bag As Pillowy As A Waffle Square-Quilted Round Chain Crossbody Bag - Sun Yellow Zaful $26 $8 See on Zaful It may not be on purpose, but Zaful’s Round Crossbody Bag looks just like a waffle, and I’m obsessed with how cute it is. There’s no doubt your breakfast fashion will rake in the compliments — even if it does make you a little hungry.

The Baguette Puffer Bag ASOS DESIGN Slouchy Shoulder Bag in Off White Ruched Nylon ASOS $29 $21 See on ASOS Knock two trends out of the park with ASOS’s Shoulder Bag. Although it’s slouchier than your standard baguette bag, the silhouette is undeniably the same ‘90s, nostalgic look that’s been coming back in full force. This shoulder-hugging purse is a throwback Carrie Bradshaw favorite. Fire up some Sex and the City and add this bad boy to your cart.

A Bold Of Color Puffer Bag Steve Madden Baimee Nylon Shoulder Bag With Square Chain Detailing TJ Maxx $25 See on TJ Maxx I’ve lost more things than I can count from bags that don’t close all the way, which is why having a fold-over clasp — like Steve Madden’s Shoulder Bag does — is a lifesaver. Run all your errands with peace of mind knowing there’s not even the slightest chance of your credit cards, wallet, or loose change falling out.

The Puffer Fanny Pack Topshop Sling Reflect Belt Bag Nordstrom $28 See on Nordstrom Fanny packs are a godsend. They’re hands-free, impossible to lose, and now, with Topshop’s Belt Bag, are more comfortable to wear than ever. There’s almost nothing that can go wrong when you’re on team puffer fanny pack.