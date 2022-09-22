Royals
Princess Diana's best fashion moments after separating from Prince Charles

All the recent talk of royal fashion serves as a reminder that the royal family’s biggest fashion It Girl will always be the late Princess Diana. Her looks were legendary, especially after separating from now-King Charles III, and her ‘fits are still referenced by royalty and A-listers alike.

Princess Diana’s post-Charles style was largely defined by its rejection of the unwritten, but oft-mentioned, royal family's fashion rules. Join me on a stroll down memory lane through photos of Princess Diana’s most daring fashion moments as a separated wife and later divorcée.

