Eyebrows are having a much-deserved moment, which explains why the best eyebrow pencils have been getting a lot of recognition lately. At the top of the list, you’ll find two dual-sided eyebrow pencils — because they’re so similar, it’s only natural to wonder which one’s better. When it comes to the NYX Micro Brow Pencil versus Anastasia Brow Wiz debate, however, it really comes down to one primary question: Are you willing to pay more for a creamier texture and easier application?

Texture

Winner: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Both eyebrow pencils are made in a creamy, vegan formula that glides on easily and has a matte-looking finish. According to reviewers, though, the higher-rated Anastasia Brow Wiz has a creamier, waxier consistency, making it slightly easier to apply and blend. This lends itself to a more natural-looking brow and more even application.

Design & Width

Winner: Tie

Both the NYX Micro brow pencil and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz have an ultra-slim, retractable pencil on one end and a blending spoolie on the other. In terms of the width, these pencils are virtually the same thickness, though the spoolie is slightly longer and thinner on the NYX pencil. (It’s almost like one was trying to mimic the other.)

Smudge-Resistance

Winner: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil

Shortly after applying, these formulas are designed for easy blending with the included spoolie — but once dried, they’re supposed to be smudge-proof and long-lasting. When comparing user reviews from around the internet, NYX earned an 81.9% rating for longevity, while Anastasia received 81.4%. Similarly, on Amazon, NYX had a slightly higher longevity rating (4.1 stars, when compared to Anastasia’s 4 stars). The numbers are close, but if a long-lasting brow is the most important thing to you, it seems that Anastasia’s creamier consistency might be a downfall here.

Color Options

Amazon

Winner: Tie

Both brow pencils offer shades that range from blonde to black, and customers appreciate the ability to match their hair color. While the specific shades differ from brand to brand (and ABH only pictures 10 of them above), both offer 12 options, making this category a tie. One thing worth noting: NYX offers a gray shade why Anastasia Beverly Hills recommends its Ash Brown shade for gray hair. A few users have also noted that the Blonde shade of NYX pencils can skew a little red on them, though.

Pigmentation

Winner: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz , is an Allure Best Of Beauty winner due to its rich yet realistic-looking color and thanks to the creamier texture, it glides on smoothly. It’s also easy to build up. Reviewers tend to agree: “The pigment is rich and fine and it glides so smoothly,” one wrote.

Price

Winner: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil

There’s no comparison here: At less than $9 a pencil, NYX costs significantly less than Anastasia Beverly Hills, which retails for around $25. If you’re looking for value, NYX has ABH beat by a mile.

Customer Ratings

Winner: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

On Amazon, NYX has an average 4.6-star rating from after more than 49,000 reviews, while ABH has a 4.7-star rating after more than 20,000 customers have weighed in. Overall, Anastasia Beverly Hills is the winner in terms of stars, but NYX isn’t too far behind.

Conclusion

Winner: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz — but just barely

Technically, since the Brow Wiz won three categories and the Micro Pencil won two, Anastasia Beverly Hills is the winner — but only if you’re willing to pay more than double the price for a creamier application. Otherwise, NYX is a cult favorite for a reason: It delivers almost all of the same brow-defining benefits for an incredible value.

If you’re looking for even more alternatives to the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, scroll down to check out a few other great brow pencils under $20.

The Winner

Pros:

Creamy, buildable formula

Highly pigmented

Extremely high ratings across the internet

Cons:

Cost

For those who don’t want to settle for less than the best, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is worth the splurge. According to its many fans, while others have tried to mimic its creamy, pigmented formula, this one is still their go-to.

One reviewer wrote: “Buy the best, use the best. I have enjoyed using this product for several years now. It's my all-time favorite brow pencil! I won't use any other. It lasts a long time, and is well worth the money!”

Available colors: Ash Brown, Auburn, Blonde, Caramel, Chocolate, Dark Brown, Ebony, Granite, Medium Brown, Soft Brown, Strawburn, Taupe

The Best Value

Pros:

Less than $10

Similar slim design as ABH

Lasts slightly longer

Cons:

Not as pigmented or creamy as ABH

If you’re looking for value, the NYX Micro brow pencil delivers without compromising too much on quality. It offers the same double-sided design, a similar easy-to-apply formula, and potentially even more longevity than Anastasia Beverly Hills on some — but it does so while costing significantly less. That explains its overall 4.6-star rating from over 50,000 Amazon reviewers.

One reviewer wrote: “I have been using Anastasia Beverly Hill brow wiz for YEARS and after using NYX brow pencil... I will never go back to the expensive Anastasia brow wiz. The pencil is sharper for easier use, the colors are spot-on to the brow wiz, and it is a 1/3 of the price. I will be continually buying this product again!”

Available colors: Taupe, Ash Blonde, Blonde, Auburn, Rich Auburn, Chocolate, Ash Brown, Cool Ash Brown, Brunette, Espresso, Grey, Black

A Few Other Great Alternatives

The Best Under $5

Pros:

Under $5 price

Still has a double-sided, mechanical design

Formula is still creamy and easy to blend

Cons:

Limited color choices

Believe it or not, NYX isn’t the cheapest good option out there. The e.l.f., Instant Lift brow pencil costs less than $5 on Amazon, yet it still features a spoolie and a vegan, cruelty-free formula that reviewers called “creamy” and “blendable.” Its ultra-fine tip is ideal for tiny, precise strokes.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve re-purchased this brow pencil 1223859922 times. For the price, this eyebrow pencil simply cannot be beat. I’ve tried other brands, high end, not high end. [...] It glides on so easily and is also so easy to remove.”

Available colors: Auburn, Blonde, Deep Brown, Natural Brown, Taupe

The Best Budget Tapered Tip Option

Pros:

Tapered tip

Almost 100,000 reviews on Amazon

Cons:

Not waterproof

Limited color choices

The Maybelline Total Temptation eyebrow definer pencil is difficult to ignore, granted it’s earned an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 90,000 reviewers. Like the NYX and ABH options, it has an attached spoolie, but instead of a pointed shape, this one has a tapered, teardrop tip that can offer different widths depending on how you use it. While some reviewers report that it’s not 100% resistant to moisture, one shopper wrote that “it is smudge-proof and lasts all day.”

One reviewer wrote: “I have oil-prone skin and this doesn’t budge throughout the day and I work 12-hour shifts. I have run marathons in the heat and even the rain and this stuff didn’t budge. I even went snorkeling with a MASK and it didn’t budge. I swear by this pencil.”

Available colors: Blonde, Deep Brown, Medium Brown, Soft Brown

A Cruelty-Free Formula For Sensitive Skin

Pros:

Designed for sensitive skin

Infused with jojoba oil to shape and condition

Cons:

It’s not mechanical, so you’ll need to sharpen it

Most of the brands on this list are vegan, but the Honest Beauty eyebrow pencil is also cruelty-free, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, EWG-certified, and climate-pledge friendly. It skips most irritating or potentially harmful ingredients — including parabens, petrochemicals, and silicones — so it’s a favorite among those with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s infused with jojoba oil to create a creamy, nourishing formula that colors and shapes brows.

One reviewer wrote: “I have very sensitive eczema-prone skin and this pencil looks great and doesn't cause any irritation. Love it!”

Available colors: Ash Blonde, Ash Brunette, Soft Black, Warm Blonde, Warm Brunette

A Great Universal Option

Pros:

Pigmentation changes with pressure, so it works for most brow shades

Slant tip for precise or broad application

Formula goes on smooth and is easy to blend

Cons:

Some reviewers report that the texture is a little dry

Finding your exact shade can be a challenge while you’re standing in the store — never mind when you’re trying to match it from behind a computer screen. That’s where the Winky Lux Uni Brow Universal eye pencil comes in. Its double-sided design is similar to other leading brands, but this one sets itself apart with its multi-toned formula that’s light with subtle pressure and darker with a firmer hand and its pointed tip lets you choose between precise or broad strokes. It’s also recyclable, vegan, and free from parabens. Just note that it has a tapered tip rather than a point one.

One reviewer wrote: “The one-color-suits- all actually WORKS! [...] I had gray hair when I bought the pencil and the pigment seemed to magically 'adjust' and was complementary to my gray hair — Then I [dyed] my hair to a medium brown w blonde highlights and the pigment STILL works for THAT!”

Available colors: Universal