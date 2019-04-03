40 Of The Best Makeup & Skincare Dupes You Can Get On Amazon

It's no secret that many of the most popular beauty products are expensive. From active-rich serums to chemical exfoliators, these cult-favorites can often cost upwards of $100 — and sometimes, much, much more. Hence, the current obsession with finding the most similar beauty "dupes" on the market. In my quest to find the best makeup and skincare dupes on Amazon (because, let's face it: shopping with Prime is so much easier than shopping elsewhere), I went down a Reddit, YouTube, and beauty blog rabbit hole — and below, I divulge the most ubiquitous recommendations I came across.

It is important to note, however, that dupes are never going to be identical to their counterparts — especially when it comes to all-natural or science-based brands that use patented formulas and rare ingredients sourced from around the globe. The dupes on this list, however, are as close you can get — without having to blow your entire monthly budget.

From dupes for cult-favorite eyeshadow palettes like Urban Decay's Naked, to skin care products like Sunday Riley's Good Genes and lipsticks like MAC's Ruby Woo, you'll find 41 of the best beauty dupes that exist, below. There's even a dupe for prescription products, like Finacea foam, and newer releases like Tatcha's The Silk Canvas — all for a fraction of the price.

1. Best Dupe For Urban Decay's Original Naked Palette Makeup Revolution Redemption Eyeshadow Palette Iconic 1 $16 Amazon See on Amazon Urban Decay recently discontinued their classic Naked palette that served as the introduction to eyeshadow for so many young makeup lovers — but you can get a near-identical version from Makeup Revolution, for less than half the price. Like the original Naked, this palette contains 12 gorgeous shades to create bronze and silver-y smoky eyes, as well as more natural daytime looks.

2. Best Dupe For Biologique Recherche's P50 Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $28 Amazon See on Amazon Swapping out one cult-favorite toner for another, Paula's Choice 2 percent BHA liquid isn't an exact replica of Biologique Recherche P50 — but it does work similarly. They both contain salicylic acid and work to chemically exfoliate your skin, unclogging pores and shedding dead skin cells with each swipe. The effect? Clearer, brighter, and more even-looking skin.

3. Best Dupe For Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil $6 Amazon See on Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Whiz is a staple in many a makeup kit — but this skinny pen costs over $20. For just over $5, on the other hand, you can get this similar brow pencil from NYX that some Reddit users claim is even better than its prestige counterpart.

4. Best Dupe For Tatcha's The Silk Canvas e.l.f Poreless Putty Primer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer was one of last year's most exciting beauty launches. But who knew e.l.f made a similar product for less than half the price? The half skin care, half makeup formula perfects the look of skin and readies it for makeup application, so anything you apply after goes on easily and smoothly. It also helps to hydrate skin, prevent moisture loss, and ensure your makeup doesn't slide off throughout the day.

5. Best Dupe For Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum MISSHA Time Revolution Night Repair Science Activator Ampoule $25 Amazon See on Amazon Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair serum a longtime favorite of mums and millennials alike. But many beauty bloggers claim MISSHA's Time Revolution serum is a great dupe — and it costs 75 percent less! Both serums work to deeply hydrate and improve skin's elasticity, so it looks smoother and more radiant every morning when you wake up.

6. Best Dupe For Huda Beauty's Rose Gold Palette Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Rose Gold Chocolate Bar $29 Amazon See on Amazon Another fantastic eyeshadow palette dupe by Makeup Revolution. Their Rose Gold Chocolate Bar is a near-identical replica for Huda Beauty's cult rose gold palette, and includes a variety of gorgeous, red and pink-based shades (as well as some browns, golds, and my personal favorite — the shimmery forest green) that look amazing on every skin tone. Plus, it comes with a huge mirror and application brush, which is super handy for on-the-go use.

7. Best Dupe For Clinique's Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Heimish All Clean Balm $15 Amazon See on Amazon One of the most widely-favored cleansing balms out there is Clinique's Take The Day Off — but if you're of the belief that buying cleanser shouldn't blow your entire beauty budget, try this formula from Heimish instead. It's enriched with shea butter and coconut to leave skin moisturized, as well as a delicious blend of skin-balancing botanicals. Plus, it removes makeup (including waterproof mascara) like a champ. The perfect first step in a double cleansing routine, this balm is hypoallergenic, gentle, and safe for use on sensitive skin.

8. Best Dupe For NARS' Orgasm Blush theBalm Hot Mama! $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're even remotely interested in beauty, you've likely tried (or at least heard of) NARS' Orgasm blush. But some actually find Orgasm to be a bit too shimmery — which is where this blush from theBalm comes in. Like Orgasm, it has a peachy-pink hue that looks gorgeous on all skin tones, though the shimmer factor is a bit less intense. "The golden shimmer is finer, less chunky and more natural than Nars Orgasm blush," one reviewer writes. "This gives me a healthy glow that doesn't come off as overdone as Orgasm does."

9. Best Dupe For MAC's Ruby Woo Lipstick Wet n' Wild Megalast Lip Color, Stoplight Red $8 Amazon See on Amazon It's quite hard to find a dupe for an exact shade of lipstick — but for fans of MAC's iconic Ruby Woo, this one comes pretty damn close. Stoplight Red from Wet n' Wild has been touted by beauty bloggers and reviewers as the most similar dupe for Ruby Woo out there — and it costs less than half the price. Find a swatch comparison here.

10. Best Dupe For Dr. Jart's Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Re.Pair Serum PURITO Centella Green Level Buffect Serum $16 Amazon See on Amazon For a serum that works similarly to Dr. Jart's Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Re.Pair Serum, try this one from PURITO. The formula color-corrects redness, whether it's from rosacea, acne inflammation, or the heat, and it also helps calm and even out aggravated skin. It costs $16 compared to Dr. Jart's $46, and it's even certified by the EWG, which means it meets the strictest environmental and health production standards.

11. Best Dupe For SkinCeuticals' C.E Ferulic Serum Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C Plus E Ferulic Acid Serum $18 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to vitamin C serums, there's nothing on the market like SkinCeuticals' C.E Ferulic Serum. Because they hold a patent on their science-based formula, you won't be able to find an identical dupe anywhere. But, according to countless Redditors and beauty bloggers, Timeless' Vitamin C serum is the next best thing you can get. Like SkinCeuticals' formula, this one contains both vitamin C and ferulic acid, which, together, work to brighten skin, fade hyperpigmentation, and even out texture. One reviewer says, "I've used Skinceuticals CE Ferulic for over 10 years, but the price is so expensive and it goes bad in 3 months. I decided to give this a try and I feel I have the same to very similar results! For one fifth of the price I will stick with this!"

12. Best Dupe For Dr. Jart's Ceramidin Cream HOLIKA HOLIKA Good Cera Super Ceramide Cream $24 Amazon See on Amazon If you're searching for a ceramide cream comparable to Dr. Jart's, look no further. This Super Ceramide cream from HOLIKA HOLIKA is rich in ceramides that work to repair your skin's protective barrier, which helps it retain moisture and therefore, stay hydrated. But that's not all. It also helps keep your skin protected from environmental aggressors, and increases elasticity and collagen production, so your skin stays smooth and plump. A favorite of those with sensitive skin, it also makes for a cold weather skin-savior, thanks to its intensely hydrating properties that penetrate into the deepest layers of the skin.

13. Best Dupe For Tatcha's The Water Cream Dr. Jart Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer $22 Amazon See on Amazon I've been the proud owner of both Tatcha's Water Cream and Dr. Jart's Water Drop moisturizer — and I love them both equally. But considering Dr. Jart's costs only $22, as opposed to Tatcha's $68, the winner is, hands down, the Water Drop —especially since they work so similarly. The coolest part about the Water Drop is how it forms legitimate droplets of moisture when you apply it onto your skin. All skin types — from dry and oily to sensitive — can enjoy this deeply hydrating, non-sticky moisturizer, which comes in a big, hygienic, squeeze tube bottle that'll last you ages.

14. Best Dupe For Urban Decay's Naked 2 Palette Makeup Revolution Redemption Eyeshadow Palette, Iconic 2 $17 Amazon See on Amazon Though Urban Decay hasn't discounted their Naked 2 palette, you might still be interested in a dupe considering the $54 price tag. Makeup Revolution's Iconic 2 palette contains 12 near-identical matte and shimmery shades to a sexy bronze smokey eye and more natural daytime look.

15. Best Dupe For Dior's Diorshow Mascara Revlon Grow Luscious By Fabulash Mascara $15 Amazon See on Amazon With a similar fluffy, oversized brush, Revlon's Grow Luscious mascara produces a lash-extending and volumizing effect that rivals that of Diorshow. It comes in three colors: Blackest Black, Black, and Blackened Brown — and costs just half the price.

16. Best Dupe For SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence MISSHA Time Revolution The First Intensive Moist Treatment Essence $18 Amazon See on Amazon SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence is a legendary product in the beauty community — but it costs almost $200. For a similar result, try MISSHA's Time Revolution Essence. Both work to gently clarify, refine, and balance your skin, while providing a clean base for the rest of your serums and creams. MISSHA's essence is also calming and moisturizing, so it helps reduce redness and increase suppleness.

17. Best Dupe For Drunk Elephant's Sukari Babyfacial The Ordinary Peeling Solution AHA 30% + BHA 2% $15 Amazon See on Amazon Drunk Elephant's award-winning T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial has inspired thousands of devoted fans since it launched. The only problem? At $80, it's not exactly cheap. Like Babyfacial, The Ordinary's Peeling Solution is a mask/peel that uses a combination of AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate, resurface, and brighten skin. And it actually contains an even higher concentration of AHAs — 30 percent, as opposed to Drunk Elephant's 25 percent (both contain 2 percent BHA). With just one application, your skin will appear clearer and more radiant.

19. Best Dupe For Anastasia Beverly Hills' Modern Renaissance Palette Wet n' Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette, Rose in the Air $5 Amazon See on Amazon With 10 compared to 14, this super affordable eyeshadow palette from Wet n' Wild doesn't contain as many shades as Anastasia's Modern Renaissance — but the shades it does contain are all pretty damn similar. Plus, for $5, it really can't be beat. Create a variety of brown and burgundy-hued looks with these silky eyeshadows, which combine both matte and shimmer finishes. (The other Wet n' Wild Icon Eyeshadow palettes sold on this page are worth checking out, too. In fact, you could buy them all and still not even spend half the amount on one from ABH.)

20. Best Dupe For La Mer's Creme De La Mer Weleda Skin Food $10 Amazon See on Amazon For those who are after an ultra-rich moisturizer à la Crème de La Mer — but aren't looking to spend $175 — try Weleda's Skin Food instead. It's a thick, super concentrated balm that deeply nourishes skin, and makeup artists often use it on eyelids and cheekbones to create a non-shimmery highlight, too. You can also use it on chapped lips, dry elbows, hands, feet — anywhere, really.

21. Best Dupe For Prescription Finacea Foam The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever had dermatitis, rosacea, or acne, you might have been prescribed Finacea Foam by your dermatologist. The only problem is that, depending on your insurance status, it can cost anywhere from $50 to hundreds of dollars. The main ingredient in Finacea Foam is azelaic acid, which is where The Ordinary's Azelaic Acid Suspension comes in. Compared to Finacea Foam, which usually contains 15 or 20 percent azelaic acid, this stuff isn't as powerful — but it's as close of an alternative as you can get over the counter without blowing your entire monthly budget. It can help fade blemishes, scars, and other signs of hyperpigmentation, and also works to brighten, clear up, and even out skin.

22. Best Dupe For Artis Makeup Brushes Yoseng 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set $16 Amazon See on Amazon Makeup artists swear by the oval brushes from Artis — but dang are those things expensive. For a similar effect, try this 10-piece set from Yoseng. They boast a near-perfect rating with over 2,500 reviews, with one saying, "These brushes are a solid dupe of the more expensive Artis brushes we've all seen the YouTube beauty gurus use ... Not only are the dense, soft bristles perfect for picking up product but the angle of the brush also makes getting an even application a breeze."

23. Best Dupe For Kat Von D's Lolita II theBalm Meet Matte Hughes Lip Color, Committed $13 Amazon See on Amazon Kat Von D's Lolita and Lolita II liquid lipsticks are some of the most popular lipsticks out there, because they work great for both daytime and nighttime and look gorgeous on basically everyone. And though they're not outrageously priced — $20, to be exact — there is a similar formula out there that costs a bit less: theBalm's Meet Matte Hughes. The shade 'Committed' is a pretty spot-on dupe for Lolita II — see a swatch comparison here.

24. Best Dupe For Sunday Riley's Good Genes The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% $15 Amazon See on Amazon One of the most universally-beloved skin care products out there, Sunday Riley's Good Genes is a powerful exfoliator that delivers clearer, brighter skin and a legitimate glow. But, it costs almost $200 (insert sad face emoji here). Though this formula from The Ordinary is lacking a lot of the ingredients that make Sunday Riley such a hero, it does contain the same main exfoliating ingredient, lactic acid. If you're looking for a similar effect on a budget, this is worth trying out.

26. Best Dupe For Bioderma's Sensibio H20 Micellar Water Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $6 Amazon See on Amazon Bioderma's cult-favorite Sensibio micellar water isn't all that expensive. But, Garnier's is still significantly cheaper — and does the same job. Both formulas are safe to use on sensitive skin and work to remove makeup (including waterproof mascara) and cleanse skin without the need to rinse with water.

28. Best Dupe For Benefit's Porefessional Primer Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer $5 Amazon See on Amazon Maybelline's Baby Skin primer works to blur pores and mattify oily areas, just like Benefit's Porefessional — but it costs just $5. It will also help prevent your skin from greasing up throughout the day, and also ensures your makeup stays on your face, even in humid weather. "I'd went from so many high end primers not working, to a lil cheap one that put them all to shame," one reviewer writes. "This stuff works so well for me, it pretty much erased my huge pores. It reminded me of Benefits Porefessional, at a fraction of the cost. Try it, you won't be sorry."

29. Best Dupe For Mario Badescu's Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera $7 Amazon See on Amazon A lot of people are fans of Mario Badescu's witch hazel toners — but if you look at the ingredients list, they're actually made with a bunch of funky synthetic ingredients. Do your skin a favor and start using this toner from Thayers instead. It features the same key ingredients — witch hazel, rosewater, and aloe vera, but eliminates the parfum and other unnecessary synthetics. Use it directly after cleansing to prep skin for the rest of your routine, morning and/or night.

30. Best Dupe For Urban Decay's Primer Potion Eyeshadow Primer Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer $13 Amazon See on Amazon People love Urban Decay's Primer Potion because it creates the perfect base for eyeshadow to ensure it stays on all day. But this formula from Elizabeth Mott is just as good — if not better, according to reviewers. "I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available," says one fan. "From high end to low. Mac, Lorac, Urban Decay... they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full 8 hours or more. I could get maybe 5 or 6 out of the other brands, if I'm lucky."

31. Best Dupe For Kat Von D's Tattoo Ink Liquid Eyeliner NYX Professional Makeup, Epic Ink Liner $7 Amazon See on Amazon A near-identical dupe for Kat Von D's Tattoo Ink liquid eyeliner, this one from NYX boasts the same ultra-precise tip and jet black formula. "My go-to eyeliner used to be the Kat Von D tattoo liner, but this is my new favorite. I think the quality is even better overall, plus it's at least $10 cheaper," writes one reviewer.

32. Best Beauty Blender Dupe BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon There are a lot of great Beauty Blender dupes out there — but for the quality and price, you can't beat these BEAKEY sponges. For under $10 (compared to $20 for a single Beauty Blender!) you get five ginormous makeup sponges, which are big enough to blend foundation but also feature a pointed edge to get into the corners of your eyes. Since makeup sponges have to be replaced after a few too many uses, this is a much better investment.

33. Best Dupe For Drunk Elephant's Marula Oil The Ordinary 100% Cold-pressed Virgin Marula Oil $19 Amazon See on Amazon Both Drunk Elephant and The Ordinary's marula oils contain one single ingredient: sclerocarya birrea seed oil, aka marula oil. The ingredient is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids, which makes it a savior for dry and dehydrated skin. You really can't go wrong with either formula, though Drunk Elephant's costs over double the price.

34. Best Dupe For Elizabeth Arden's Eight-Hour Cream Lucas Papaw Ointment $8 Amazon See on Amazon Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is such a cult-classic because of its deeply nourishing, multitasking abilities. Makeup artists love using it on everything from dry lips to cheekbones for a natural looking highlight. But you can do the same with Lucas Papaw Ointment, a cult-classic product in itself, from Australia. Made from the papaw (or papaya) fruit, people also use it on burns, rashes, bug bites, and many other minor skin ailments.

35. Best Dupe For Benefit's High Beam NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator, Sunbeam $4 Amazon See on Amazon Benefit's High Beam has remained such a go-to over the years due to the subtle but shimmery highlight it produces. For a similar effect — but for just a few dollars (High Beam costs almost $30) — try this illuminator from NYX instead. It creates a pearly, luminescent sheen that you can apply on your cheekbones, eyelids, underneath your eyebrows, above your cupid's bow, and more.

36. Best Dupe For The Mason Pearson Hairbrush Denman Small Cushion Hair Brush $12 Amazon See on Amazon Seen on every hairstylists' salon station and backstage at fashion shows, the cult-classic Mason Pearson hairbrush has been around since 1885 — and it's guaranteed to last you a literal lifetime. But at over $200, it's not exactly accessible — which is where the Denman brush comes in. Like the Mason Pearson, it uses a combination of nylon and natural boar bristles and features a similar overall design. It detangles and smooths by distributing your hair's natural oils from the root down, doesn't snag or cause damage, and ensures your hair's natural pattern stays in tact.

37. Best Dupe For Laura Mercier's Translucent Setting Powder RCMA No Color Powder $19 Amazon See on Amazon In my quest to find the best dupe for Laura Mercier's Translucent Setting Powder, one specific formula popped up the most frequently: RCMA's No Color Powder. Both work to mattify skin and soak up excess oil, ensuring your makeup stays on longer and doesn't produce any flashback in photos. (RCMA's powder is a favorite amongst makeup artists for photoshoots, btw.) The only issue with the No Color Powder is that its shaker bottle might be messier to use — but still, it costs half the price of Laura Mercier's.

39. Best Dupe For The Clarisonic Mia Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regenerist $36 Amazon See on Amazon At $100, The Clarisonic Mia — the OG facial cleansing brush — doesn't come cheap. For a brush that works similarly, try this one from Olay, which costs a fraction of the price (and comes with a bonus cleanser, too). Like the Mia, it deeply cleanses and exfoliates skin, using a rotating brush head and two interchangeable speeds.