There are plenty of products out there to help you achieve bolder and fuller eyebrows if that's what you're going for — and some are both effective and affordable. The best drugstore eyebrow fillers all clock in at less than $15 and are formulated to be long-lasting so they'll stay put all day for fuss-free convenience. (Some are even waterproof!) The best options also come in a variety of shades to complement an array of hair colors and complexions.

The best option for you will depend on your preferred look. If you want subtle brows, opt for an easy-to-use eyebrow pencil or a pigmented brow powder with a long-lasting formula that comes with an angled tip brush to apply product and a spoolie brush to blend out the pigment. For more defined brows, consider purchasing a pomade, and remember that a little can go a long way with these types of eyebrow fillers. A liquid eyebrow gel can be another great option for those who look to apply makeup quickly, thanks to its quick-drying formula that offers buildable, customizable coverage. Finally, eyebrow mascaras can offer a delicate tint and keep unruly hairs in place for hours on end.

Check out the best drugstore eyebrow fillers you can buy on Amazon — all of which offer long-lasting wear (as described by the manufacturers and Amazon reviewers), a price tag under $15, and multiple shades to choose from.

1. The Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencil Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This Revlon waterproof eyebrow pencil offers 24-hour wear and is incredibly easy to use. One reviewer described the process as "easy application without any necessary prior experience." The angled tip allows you to create intricate, hair-like strokes for natural-looking brows, while the attached spoolie brush is excellent for grooming and blending. Also, since the pencil is automatic, there's no sharpener required. Promising Amazon review: “This brow pencil works great. The pigment is good and you don't need a lot of pressure to get good color. The spoolie gets all the eyebrow hairs in place and ready to set with my brow gel. It's a great value.” Available shades: Blonde, Soft Brown, Dark Brown, Auburn, and Soft Black

2. The Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pomade Maybelline New York Tattoostudio Brow Pomade $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This matte brow pomade is formulated to stay put for up to 24 hours and features a double-ended brush: One side has a brow brush for applying the pomade, and the other has a spoolie for blending and removing excess product. According to one fan, this waterproof eyebrow filler “lasts all day, doesn’t smudge and sweat proof too!” Promising Amazon review: “The flat end of the brush makes it easy to draw a precise line because it's narrow. Different brushes and pencils I tried were too thick or heavy, made my eyebrows look weird. The spool end of the brush helps distribute the color for a more natural look. [...] I'm very happy with this product, plus the price was right.” Available shades: Ash Brown, Auburn, Black Brown, Blonde, Deep Brown, Light Blonde, Medium Brown, and Soft Brown

3. The Best Eyebrow Powder Kit Revlon ColorStay Brow Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The Revlon ColorStay Brow Kit has everything you need to achieve long-lasting brows. The compact set includes two separate mini brushes: an angled one to create small, detailed strokes and a spoolie for seamless blending. While it isn't specified to be waterproof by the manufacturer, the pigmented powder does offer up to 24 hours of coverage. It's also versatile — you can apply it dry for soft-looking coverage or wet your brush first to achieve a more defined look. After applying the powder, use the included lightweight conditioning wax to set hairs in place. Promising Amazon review: “I've tried so many different eyebrow pencils, creams, sticks, pens.. from high end to drug store...you name it and I was never fully satisfied with the color or application. [...] This powder was perfect. The color was a perfect shade that blended well and It lasts all day long.” Available shades: Blonde, Dark Brown, Soft Brown, and Soft Black

4. The Best Liquid Gel For Eyebrows NYX Professional Makeup Eyebrow Gel $5 | Amazon See On Amazon NYX's waterproof eyebrow gel is very pigmented and perfect for building a bold brow — and you don't have to worry about it smudging, either. One reviewer raved, "Stays on all day. Never strays, smudges, gets oily (my number one pet peeve with brow gels) or fades (tied for number one pet peeve)." Fans of the cruelty-free eyebrow gel recommend squeezing a small amount of it onto your hand, then applying it with an angled brush. Practice makes perfect when it comes to using the product: Since the product is fast-drying, you'll need to blend it quickly. Promising Amazon review: “I was nervous about buying this product at first as people said it dried quickly and was hard to remove. If you're comfortable doing your eyebrows, you will be fine! I actually love this more than any eyebrow products I've used before. [...] A little bit goes a long way, too! All you need is a small amount for each application. I have worn for 8+ hours in the heat and humidity and my eyebrows looked great by the end of the day. [...] The price and quality is unbeatable.” Available shades: Blonde, Chocolate, Brunette, Espresso, and Black