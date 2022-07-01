Nude makeup is finally getting its long overdue makeover. For far too many decades, the beauty industry almost exclusively catered to white skin tones. Shade ranges would feature a plethora of options for fair skin and only one or two suited for Black and Brown skin. Those options were alienating, frustrating, and limiting. How can you do a nude makeup look without your shade of nude?

While the beauty industry still has work to do to become a more inclusive space, there have been small steps forward. To date, many established brands have expanded shade range offerings. New brands made for BIPOC shoppers by BIPOC makeup lovers have also done wonders to diversify the makeup shade ranges available. The increase in options is amazing, but comes with its own set of challenges. Between celebrity brands, luxury brands, clean and sustainable options, and affordable drugstore brands, it can be overwhelming to even pick out a single concealer. Happily, keeping these nude makeup brands in mind when you’re no-makeup makeup shopping will help simplify the hunt.

Whether you’re looking for something your sensitive skin will love, a brand that uses only clean ingredients, or an affordable foundation that actually matches your skin tone, consider this nude makeup brand guide all you’ll need to shade match to your heart’s content.

01 Tower 28 For A Tinted Sunscreen SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation Tower 28 $30 See on Tower 28 Sensitive skin doesn’t have to keep you out of the makeup world. Tower 28 is changing the game by creating products that are calming for even the most easily irritated skin types. One favorite is its SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen, which comes in 14 different shades. It even has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.

02 LYS Beauty For A Serum Foundation Triple Fix Serum Foundation LYS Beauty $22 See on LYS Beauty Everything at LYS Beauty is made with 100% clean ingredients, according to Clean at Sephora. All of the brand’s products are gluten, talc, fragrance, and mineral oil-free, so say goodbye to nasty irritants you don’t want anywhere near your face and hello to its Triple Fix Serum which comes in 41 different tones. It has hyaluronic acid for hydration, turmeric as an antioxidant, and avocado oil to help your skin retain even more moisture.

03 EM Cosmetics For A Glowy Bronzer Corselette Sculpting Powder Bronzer EM Cosmetics $36 See on EM Cosmetics EM Cosmetics makes makeup that is practically skin care, including its Corselette Bronzer. This product has shea butter, peptides, and rice powder to keep your skin hydrated and softer than your favorite pillow.

04 Live Tinted For A Color Corrector Huestick in Grounded Live Tinted $24 See on Live Tinted You can do an entire nude makeup look with just one or two of Live Tinted’s Huesticks. They can be used as eyeshadows, blushes, or as lipstick. Being able to build color using similar tones is key when building a nude makeup look so you definitely want one of these in your back pocket.

05 Maybelline For A Blurring Foundation Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation Maybelline $9 See on Maybelline Since it was founded back in 1915, Maybelline has been at the forefront of affordable beauty. Its Fit Me! Foundation, for example, comes in 40 different shades and costs under $10 which makes it budget-friendly as well as inclusive.

06 Jones Road For Scuplting Face Pencils The Face Pencil Jones Road $25 See on Jones Road When covering acne, dark spots, or redness, matching your skin tone is a must since you don’t want to draw extra attention to those spots. Luckily, Jones Roads’ Face Pencil comes in 27 different tones. They’re also buildable and blend easily: a win-win-win.

07 Huda Beauty For A Foundation Stick #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick Huda Beauty $39 See on Huda Beauty Beauty sticks make putting on foundation so easy and when it comes to the beauty stick world, Huda Beauty blows everything else out of the water with its massive shade range. The 39 different options blend well for a seamless finish.

09 Fenty Beauty For Soft Matte Foundation Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longewear Foundation Fenty Beauty $39 See on Fenty Beauty You know her, you love her, and you trust her beauty brand to match your skin. All hail Rihanna and long live Fenty Beauty. Fenty Beauty changed the entire beauty world when it launched in 2017 with 40 shades of its Pro Filt’r Foundation. In 2022, you can get this iconic product in 50 tones. You know Rihanna will only give her fans the best, so this is definitely the first stop when on the nude makeup train.

11 Black Opal Beauty For A Brightening Concealer True Tone Brightening Concealer Black Opal $10 See on Black Opal After more than 25 years in the game, Black Opal Beauty is a certified titan in the beauty industry. Everything is under $20 so you can snag all of its tried-and-true products without breaking the bank. It even features some skin care meets makeup items like its True Tone Brightening Concealer which helps combat hyperpigmentation and enlarged pores while brightening skin.

12 UOMA Beauty For A Lightweight Foundation Say What?! Foundation UOMA Beauty $39 See on UOMA Beauty Founded by Sharon Chuter, a Nigerian-born beauty executive, UOMA Beauty pulls out all the stops with every launch, but people especially love its Say What?! Foundation. “Probably one of my go-to foundations,” one reviewer wrote. “I have always struggled with finding my complexion color, and I finally found it with UOMA beauty. I have already purchased a second because I love how full coverage it can be, yet...it feels like I’m not even wearing foundation,” they added.

13 Pat McGrath Labs for Luminous Foundation Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation Pat McGrath $68 See on Pat McGrath Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish is one of the most popular foundations out there. Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, and Tracee Ellis Ross are just a few of the big names that have rocked this product. Since it has a shade range of 36, you should have no issue getting your perfect skin tone match.

