Every so often, a beauty launch comes along that is a big deal for me on a personal level Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer, launching Monday, June 13, is one of those launches. Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Foundation was one of the first foundations I found that really matched my skin tone without needing to mix it with other products to match my undertones. It was the first product that blended seamlessly into my skin without making me look like I was wearing a weird beige mask. Since that launch, many brands have put in the work and I can find dozens of foundations that match my specific shade, but you never forget your first — the first beauty brand that saw *you*.

Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer is available in 29 shades, a great range that’s not entirely unexpected given that the brand is run by and named after a woman of color who’s been all about inclusion from the jump. While many beauty brands go the extra mile to have dozens of foundation shades available, they can fall short when it comes to other products like concealers or powders. Huda Beauty, though, consistently brings it and I can barely contain my excitement because this new concealer is it y’all.

What is Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer?

The new #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer is the latest addition to Huda Beauty’s cult-favorite #FauxFilter line of complexion products. What you’ll get is a buildable, long-wear concealer that offers full coverage and a soft matte finish. The formula is gentle on skin, thanks to almond oil and vitamin E, and won’t clog your pores. It’s fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic.

My favorite thing about the concealer is the shade range. It’s packed with diverse shades featuring numerous undertones throughout the skin tone spectrum. You know that annoying habit brands have of launching huge shade ranges with 15 beige shades and three brown ones? Yeah, Huda doesn’t play that way.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

How much does Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer cost?

The new concealer from Huda Beauty costs $29, which puts it in line with other beauty brands you’d find for sale at your local Sephora or Ulta.

Where can I buy Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer?

You can snag your perfect shade of #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer in store at Sephora, and online at Sephora.com and Hudabeauty.com as of Monday, June 13.