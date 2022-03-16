Everyone’s favorite breakfast cereal mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun — I’m serious, Lucky is it, don’t @ me — just became a beauty influencer, courtesy of the new Morphe x Lucky Charms: Make Some Magic Collection. The limited edition line, timed perfectly for St. Patrick’s Day 2022, pairs the whimsy of Lucky Charms cereal with the makeup mastery and quality of Morphe. The results? Truly iconic.

Morphe x Lucky Charms: Make Some Magic Collection features a blend of makeup products and beauty tools for some main feed-worthy St. Patty’s Day glam, but I, for one, intend to use this collection all year long. The line includes an 18-shade eyeshadow palette, a set of six lip and eyeliner pencils, a six-piece brush set, and a holographic lip gloss. While the colors involved throughout the collection take their inspo from technicolor marshmallows, the products themselves are versatile. In other words, you can create a full unicorn makeup look or hit a more subtle, dreamy “pastels for spring” note. Here’s the breakdown of the products:

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This palette has every shade in its 18-pan range to create literally any look you can imagine. The shadows have a lovely high pigment color payoff and offer both matte and shimmer shades. As a beauty editor, I get excited by eyeshadow that can pull off a sheer wash of color while still reading as bright and these eyeshadows accomplish just that.

They’re also buildable and blendable, so you can create showstopping looks as well as more subtle looks for everyday. I also appreciated how the deeper tones maintained a level of shimmer that some brands can’t seem to pull for. This is a truly pro-level palette at an affordable price point and I recommend snatching it up ASAP.

Having a good set of brushes is key to recreating trending makeup looks at home and this brush set — plus adorable marshmallow-studded pouch — is ideal if you’re a big eyeshadow and eyeliner fan. I was really taken aback by the care and thought that went into putting together this selection of synthetic brushes. Whenever I see makeup artists at work, they rely heavily on their tools and you can’t build up or blend out the more complex looks you see going viral without a reliable set of brushes.

The six brushes have you covered from your brows to your water line and include an angled brow/spoolie brush, an eyeliner brush, a firm shadow brush for laying down color, a blending crease and precision pencil crease brush for creating contrast, and a firm blending fluff brush to buff it all out.

Out of all of the products in this collection, I was most surprised by these pencils. They’re described as colors for both the eyes and lips and the pigment sits well in both spots, but the colors — they start pastel and do build into brightness, but are more subdued than the shadows — lean more toward trendy spring eye makeup looks than shades I’d pick to line my lips. That said, these babies *glide*. You know how some eye pencils will snag on the delicate skin of your lids? Forget that ever happened thanks to this formula.

Each shade has a subtle shimmer to it within the color family of the pencil which I found delightful and added multidimensionality to the overall effect of the pencils. They also don’t feel heavy which is a major bonus since a lot of liners that promise this level of pigment can leave your lids feeling weighed down.

Lip gloss is having a major moment right now and that tracks since this is the first product in the Morphe x Lucky Charms: Make Some Magic Collection to sell out. (Don’t worry, you can sign up for the restock.) The gloss smells marshmallow sweet, features a lovely holographic shimmer, and isn’t sticky, which was a nice surprise since glosses with this kind of depth usually feel tacky.

The Morphe x Lucky Charms: Make Some Magic Collection is available now on Morphe.com for a limited time only.