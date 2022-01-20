Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Use These Night Creams For Creamy, Luxe Skin
Pulling up to the hydration station.
My skin typically gets super dry during the night. Something about the pumped-up heat, rubbing my face on my pillow, and going hours without drinking anything has always resulted in me waking up the next morning with tight, unhappy skin. But things changed when I learned this beauty secret: All you need to avoid late-night skin stressors are night creams. The thick moisturizers are chock-full of ingredients that hydrate deeply and correct skin imperfections all throughout your unconscious hours. Slather them on before bed and it’s like sleeping in a spa.
There’s no reason to be ashamed if you didn’t know the secret to super-hydrated skin. I didn’t even know about the wonder and magic of night creams until Frank Ocean taught me. "I need the night cream because when I wake up I feel very beautiful, moisturized, and ready to have people making eye contact with me, ready to look above my eyebrow, below the eyebrow,” Ocean told GQ back in 2019. “That’s the life hack right there." And it is. In his interview, Ocean even included tips, like getting a night cream that has retinol since it can make your skin sun-sensitive. Even though he’s not a beauty expert, given how dewy and smooth his face is, I’m inclined to believe Ocean knows what he’s talking about. And, TBH, I’d do anything he told me to.
So if you want deeply hydrated skin that moisturizes while you snooze at night, all you need to do is integrate a thick night cream into your beauty routine. Waking up has never looked and felt so good.
Gorgeous, gorgeous girls use night creams. Gorgeous, gorgeous hydrate 24/7.