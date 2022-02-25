I see I’m not the only one longing for some ocean time. While promoting her clothing line with Fashion Nova, Megan Thee Stallion went royal blue with her hair, and it’s stunning. The color is vibrant and super pigmented. As someone who dyes her own hair (poorly), I’m so obsessed with how deep and colorful the “Lick” rapper’s locks look. Seriously, I want to dive into her hair; I just know it would be refreshing.

Her new wig featured long, shiny tresses in a midnight, dark blue shade. It’s so reminiscent of the horizon-touching part of the sea. The Grammy winner even hit fans with an e-girl bang moment. The long layers frame her face with a lighter blue shade similar to that of a swimming pool. It adds dimension to the more purply hair.

Some things you may not have noticed at first glance, however, are the pieces of TikTok’s latest, favorite hair trend: hair tinsel. In Meg’s bangs, there are a few sparkling strands peeking out that can only mean she’s dipping her fingers into fairy hair. It really makes the light blue pop, and, luckily, isn’t too hard to recreate for your own little glamorous, Megan Thee Stallion moment.

Never one to do things in halves, MTS also had matching, icy blue makeup. Her eyeshadow was soft and lightly blended out from her inner corners for a simple, shimmering effect. The most eye-catching part had to be her lips, which were glossed to the gods. Megan used a brown liner to define them and had a softer pink on the inside that gave an ombre effect. But, really, I need Megan to drop whatever gloss she used ASAP because her lips were incredibly shiny.

Megan is one of the boldest people out there when it comes to her hair. Remember her money green hair earlier this month? And just this week, she’s served Marilyn Monroe platinum, as well as fiery red in the past. That’s right, she went from red to white to blue within the span of a week — and it’s not even the 4th of July yet. With the new year off to such a bright start, I can’t wait to see what hair Megan has in store for fans next.