Megan Thee Stallion's Green Hair Is Racking Up All The Money

In 2022, hot girls are getting their own money. If you don’t believe me, check out Megan Thee Stallion’s green hair. While you’re used to seeing the rapper with long, dark hair, she’s securing her bag with an emerald lob that boasts a subtle nod to TikTok’s latest favorite hair trend. She’s rich, she’s luxurious, and is it just me or is she sparkling?

There’s one very clear reason behind this change up. “Green [because] I’m manifesting mo money,” Megan wrote in an Instagram posted to her feed on Feb. 9. After I saw the picture I immediately felt that if it works for the Megan Thee Stallion, then I’m calling my salon and then going straight to the bank. As for how she styled it, the “Savage” rapper went very Y2K with her look by pulling it up into a high, voluminous half-pony. She even doubled-down on the early 2000s vibes with brown-lined, pink, glossy lips. Literally the only thing this look is missing is a million barrettes. To lean into her money manifesting, Megan naturally wore all green from her sweater to her nails to her purse. Talk about a monochromatic queen. And, anime fan that she is, Megan also included an image of the green-haired Izuku Midoriya, better known as Deku, from My Hero Academia. While I can’t tell you whether or not that’s where the inspo came from or what it means, it’s clear she’s staying true to herself.

One other element of Stallion’s new hair that really popped was the addition of iridescent hair tinsel.

Wrapped around her pony and peaking out of her ‘do, there’s subtle sparkles that just scream, “I’m rich rich.” This trend has recently taken over TikTok under the name fairy hair, but it goes back to — you guessed it — the early 2000s.

Now that the look has Megan’s seal of approval, there’s no doubt hair tinsel is more than just a TikTok trend. All you’re missing is a bottle of green hair dye.