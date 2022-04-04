MALIN+GOETZ’s Clean Mineral Sunscreen Is Skin-Care Gold

When it comes to having healthy, happy skin, sunscreen is a must. It’s one of the most important skin care steps to do before you set out about your day — no matter what time of year it is. While there are plenty of products to choose from, fan-favorite brand MALIN+GOETZ is dropping its own sunscreen so you can say goodbye to burning, itching, angry, and peeling skin once and for all.

The Clean Mineral Sunscreen Protection ($36, MALIN+GOETZ) has so many ingredients that’ll make you fall deeply in love with it. The mineral SPF 30 sunscreen includes niacinamide, which is a form of B3 that helps heal dark spots and acne while still being comfortable enough to use regularly on sensitive skin. It also works overtime to leave your skin glowing. You don’t have to wait for a sheen of sweat to cover your face to get a super dewy look; MALIN+GOETZ’s Clean Mineral Sunscreen will do it for you.

The next superhero ingredient within this formula is vitamin E. This antioxidant builds a barrier of moisture on top of your skin that both hydrates (obviously) and keeps environmental stressors like dirt and sun damage away from your pores. The Clean Mineral Sunscreen is also made with non-nano zinc oxide, which blocks both UVA and UVB rays. Boom! No sunburn for you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of Malin+Goetz

A press release shared with Elite Daily from the brand also touts its MicroSperse® technology, making it easy to apply and quick to absorb for water-resistant coverage from the sun. And because the lightweight formula won’t leave behind a ton of grease, you can apply it under your makeup or use it as a full-on lightweight moisturizer in the spring and summer months. It’s safe to say with its first-ever SPF, MALIN+GOETZ really thought of everything.