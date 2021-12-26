Get 50% Off Your Fave Lush Products In Its Boxing Day Sale

Now that you’ve given and gotten all the presents you could, it’s time to treat yourself a little more. And, what’s a better way to luxuriate than with new beauty goods courtesy of Lush’s Boxing Day sale? After all the stress caused by the holidays, truly nothing sounds better than taking a calming bath with a beautiful bath bomb.

While 2021 wasn’t as bad as 2020, there were enough ups and downs to make me want to put it all in the past and walk into 2022 feeling your absolute best. And that means ringing in the new year with skin that glows from the inside out. The selection of pomades, body washes, and balms at Lush ensures that you can lavish yourself with natural goodies at every step of your routine for that premium skin care. Not to mention, you’ll smell absolutely amazing.

There’s no better way to spend the last of a year than soaking in skin care, and Lush’s 2021 Boxing Day sale is just the place to get it. There’s a limit of 60 items per shopper, so nothing is holding you back from creating a new, Lush-tastic skin care regiment for the new year.

When does Lush’s 2021 Boxing Day sale run?

If you’re not British, you may not know that Boxing Day refers to the day immediately following Christmas, i.e. Dec. 26. You’ll have until midnight that day to make the most of all that Lush is offering.

Where can you shop for Lush’s 2021 Boxing Day sale?

The deals are coming at you from all angles this year. You can check out all the products in person at a Lush store and even sample a few to make sure you love them before making the big purchase. However, if you want to ditch the crowds, you can also shop for all your needs at home on Lush’s website.

What’s included in Lush’s 2021 Boxing Day sale?

Not all of Lush’s wonderful products are going to make it to the sale rack, but there are still a plethora of must-have items being discounted for a whopping 50% off. You can find these in the aptly named “50% off” tag on Lush’s website.

To help you get started shopping, here’s a curated list of the top picks on sale during Lush’s Boxing Day sale.

Since Lush’s Boxing Day sale is only available on Dec. 26, you’ll want to snag those discounts ASAP when you find something you like.