I'm not one to mince words, so I'll just say it: 2020 sucked. Like, it really sucked. Arguably the only thing that's made it suck an ounce less is spending hours in my bathtub forgetting I exist. Dramatics aside, 2020 has instilled in me a newfound appreciation of baths, bodycare, and any other self-care activity in which I can briefly escape in an aromatic sensorial experience. Fortunately, purveyor of divine-smelling, cosmetics Lush has its 2020 Boxing Day sale happening now, with 50% off discounts on already-affordable shower and bath favorites. If ever there were a time to level up your tub time escape, it's now.

From the brand's most popular Bath Bombs to its newer products like shower bars and body sprays, Lush's Boxing Day sale spans tons of products on the website, most of which are already well under $20. That very fact is what makes the Lush Boxing Day sale particularly special. Given the brand's low prices, its sales are few and fair between... and by that I mean, this is typically its only one. (Lush is one of few brands that historically skips a Black Friday sale each year.)

Naturally, you can expect a casual, um, 100+ products included in this 50% off sale, which sounds like actual heaven for me, a person who cannot make a decision without at least four days lead time and an extensive pro/con list. For my fellow indecisive people, I've already done the hard labor for you. Behold, a digestible menu of the best picks from Lush's 2020 Boxing Day sale:

