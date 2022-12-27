The most wonderful time of the year isn’t limited to Christmas Day; it’s an entire season of showing your appreciation (and, of course, giving gifts) to the ones you love most — including yourself. One of the best times to do that actually starts the day after Christmas, which is often referred to as Boxing Day or the second day of Christmas. Though Dec. 26 has come and gone, you can still get your self-care on affordably with Lush’s Boxing Day 2022 sale — aka Lush’s *only* sale of the year — if you act quickly.

Boxing Day is celebrated in many parts of Europe, including the United Kingdom. And British cosmetics retailer Lush is often helmed for its participation in the festivities. In 2019, Lush’s Boxing Day sale included discounts on faves like the World’s Smallest bath bomb ($8); the following year, Lush’s Boxing Day 2020 sale included 50% off full-on gift sets; then there was Lush’s Boxing Day 2021 sale, which took half off of basically all of the brand’s Insta-worthy products. Living up to the hype is Lush’s Boxing Day 2022 sale, with half-off deals on select holiday and year-round faves, including bath bombs, hair treatments, soaps, and candles.

Lush’s products are already affordable on a regular day, with bath, hair, body, and skin care products, as well as scents, as low as $4.50. Around Boxing Day, though, you can snag those same products for as little as $2.25. That means you’ll have more money in your account... to buy more products! You could even buy two body care items for the price of one, adding up to more opportunities to buy for your loved ones, or level up your own personal relaxation experience.

Lush’s Boxing Day 2022 sale is almost sold out — at least in terms of online inventory — but you can still get your hands on the above items, while supplies last. You may also find on-sale products at your local Lush store. Whether or not you celebrate Boxing Day, the offerings are too *lush* to pass up.