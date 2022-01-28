Lana Condor’s Engagement Ring Is A Rock

To all the boys she’s loved before: She’s officially off the market. Lana Condor just announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Anthony De La Torre. She shared the update with a beautiful post on Instagram, but the most eye-catching detail has to be Condor’s dazzling engagement ring. Here are all the details about her stunning new rock.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Condor wrote on her Instagram post. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!” While the shoutout to her dad is heartwarming, you have to love a pet parent who includes their dogs in their engagement announcement.

However, even more adorable than the pet shoutout has to be Condor’s reaction to De La Torre popping the question. In a video shared by Pop Crave (and Condor’s Instagram announcement) and filmed by her new fiancé, the actor is full of tears. “Oh my god, you’re my fiancé,” she said, unable to stop looking at De La Torre and her new ring. “I love you.” It’s such a beautiful moment to have captured.

As for Condor’s newest accessory, it takes sparkling to a whole new level. The ring includes one massive, rounded diamond on a thin band, and the glamor doesn’t stop there. Decorating the dainty ring is a collection of smaller diamonds. Aside from the glitz, there’s also a beautiful story behind the design of Condor’s engagement ring.

De La Torre tapped Paris Jewellers, a Vietnamese and female-owned jewelry brand. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” Condor said.

The love fest doesn’t even come close to ending there. Chau Lui, the creator of this piece, actually listened to the couple’s first song together, “Raining in London,” on repeat as she came up with the design. “So many details were inspired by their story and this wonderful song,” Lui wrote. Condor will now get to walk around not just with a beautiful ring but a piece of their love story on her finger forever.