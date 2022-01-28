Congratulations are in order for Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre! On Friday, Jan. 28, the couple shared corresponding Instagram posts to announce they’re engaged. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Condor wrote in her post, alongside photos of her and De La Torre that revealed her beautiful engagement ring. The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star also shared video moments after De La Torre popped the question, which will have you in tears.

“I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” Condor continued to her new fiancé in her post. “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

The 24-year-old actor then opened up about De La Torre’s process of getting her the perfect engagement ring. “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!” she wrote. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate [with] a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is.” Condor ended her post by writing, “I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She also posted a video of her crying right after De La Torre proposed. “Oh my god! You’re my fiancé!” Condor tells him while showing off her engagement ring to the camera.

De La Torre also shared a number of engagement photos with Condor on his own Instagram. “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever,” he captioned the post. “I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife. I’m so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese-owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both.”

“P.S. yes that was my first time opening a bottle of champagne 😂,” De La Torre continued, referencing the shots of him and Condor celebrating their engagement with some champagne.

Condor and De La Torre have been dating since 2015. She previously opened up about her relationship in a September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "He's my favorite person in the world. He makes me laugh and there's no one that I would rather just sit next to,” Condor gushed about De La Torre.

Fans couldn’t be happier for the couple’s engagement! Congrats, you two!