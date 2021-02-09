Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky from To All the Boys I've Loved Before are major couple goals. Sure, they started out fake dating, but it led to a real romance that had you swooning from beginning to end. The only couple you know who could give these two a run for their money is you and your partner. You're so cute together that you definitely need some romantic To All the Boys I've Loved Before quotes for Valentine's Day captions to pair with your sweet couple selfies.

You might even be inspired by these two characters for your very own V-Day plans. You can write each other love letters to share on Feb. 14 or enjoy milkshakes as if you're hanging out at your fave diner, just like Lara Jean and Peter. You could even bake some of Lara Jean's perfect chocolate chip cookies together. Whatever you decide to do, you'll have the wise words of Lara Jean and Peter to accompany your sweet snaps thanks to these 15 To All the Boys I've Loved Before quotes.

If you really want to have the ultimate TATB-inspired Valentine's Day, plan to watch all three movies in the series on Netflix on Feb. 14. Get cozy on the couch, then Netflix and chill with your forever babe.

Netflix

1. "There's no one like you." — Peter

2. "I always fantasized about falling in love in a field..." — Lara Jean

3. "So if I went all the way across town to get something you like, then that means... " — Peter

4. "I write a letter when I have a crush so intense I don't know what else to do." — Lara Jean

5. "You were never second best." — Peter

6. "You really oughta relax. I know you love me." — Josh

7. "But if this wasn't what he wanted, then why did he come to the field of desire?" — Lara Jean

8. "I need you to know that I like you." — Lara Jean

9. "It was fated that we should meet like this." — Lara Jean

10. "Dear Josh, I lie awake at night and imagine running my fingers through your hair, feeling your strong arms around me... " — Josh

11. "You say you're scared of commitment and relationships, but you don't seem to be afraid to be with me." — Peter

12. "You can put your hand in my back pocket." — Lara Jean

13. "I asked Kitty where to find those yogurt drinks you like so much." — Peter

14. "You were the first boy I ever really liked." — Lara Jean

15. "You may be the James Dean of this kind of stuff..." — Lara Jean